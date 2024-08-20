Chief Technology Officer (CTO) & Co-Founder- AR developer
2024-08-20
About Us:
At Tell AR, we are revolutionizing the outdoor advertising landscape by merging cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) technology with dynamic digital displays. Our platform transforms traditional advertising spaces into interactive, immersive environments that captivate audiences and create unforgettable brand experiences. Based in Sweden, Tell AR is at the forefront of visual innovation, leading the charge in redefining how brands connect with consumers in real-world spaces.
The Role:
We are looking for a visionary and technically proficient Chief Technology Officer (CTO) who shares our passion for innovation and AR technology. As a CTO and Co-Founder at Tell AR, you will play a crucial role in shaping the technical direction of our company, working closely with the founding team to develop and deploy our groundbreaking AR advertising platform.
This is a rare opportunity to join a startup at its inception, where your expertise and creativity will directly influence the company's trajectory and success. If you are excited by the challenge of pioneering the future of outdoor digital advertising, we want to hear from you.
Responsibilities:
Technical Leadership: Define and execute the technical strategy for Tell AR, ensuring alignment with our vision of transforming outdoor advertising.
Platform Development: Lead the development of our AR advertising platform, focusing on the seamless integration of AR with digital displays to create immersive experiences.
Team Building: Recruit, mentor, and manage a top-tier engineering team as the company grows.
Innovation: Drive continuous innovation, exploring new AR technologies and ensuring our platform remains at the cutting edge of the industry.
Collaboration: Work closely with co-founders, designers, and external partners to ensure the technology supports and enhances our creative advertising solutions.
Scalability and Security: Ensure the platform is scalable, secure, and capable of delivering consistent performance across multiple environments.
Fundraising Support: Collaborate on fundraising efforts, providing technical insights and demonstrations to potential investors.
Hands-on Development: Initially, be directly involved in coding and technical development as we build and refine our core platform.
Qualifications:
Technical Expertise: Extensive experience in software engineering with a focus on AR, digital displays, or a related field. Proficiency in AR development tools (e.g., ARKit, ARCore) and familiarity with large-scale digital advertising platforms.
Leadership Experience: Proven ability to lead and grow technical teams, preferably in a startup or innovative environment.
Entrepreneurial Spirit: A passion for building startups, with the drive to take a concept from idea to execution.
Innovative Mindset: Strong creative problem-solving skills with a deep understanding of how AR can transform traditional advertising methods.
Communication Skills: Excellent ability to communicate complex technical ideas to non-technical stakeholders and collaborate effectively across teams.
Vision for the Future: A forward-thinking perspective on the role of AR in the advertising industry and how it can enhance consumer engagement.
What We Offer:
Equity Stake: As a co-founder, you will receive a significant equity stake in Tell AR, providing substantial upside potential as the company grows.
Leadership Role: A pivotal position where you can shape the future of the company and the AR advertising industry.
Growth Opportunities: The chance to build and lead a team from the ground up in a fast-paced, innovative environment.
Flexible Work Environment: Remote work options with the flexibility to manage your own schedule, though some travel to Sweden may be required.
How to Apply:
If you're excited about the potential of AR to transform advertising and are ready to take on the challenge of building something truly innovative, we'd love to hear from you. Please send your resume, a cover letter, and any relevant portfolio or project links to [Your Contact Email].
Tell AR is an equal-opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
Join us in shaping the future of outdoor advertising through the power of augmented reality!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-19
E-post: anwar@tell-ar.com
