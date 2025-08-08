Chemistry Manager
2025-08-08
We seek a motivated leader with expertise in chemistry and a passion for developing teams, who thrives in driving innovation and delivering impactful results through strategic collaboration and visionary leadership.
About us
At the Bioeconomy division we work with biorefinery value chains as well as products and processes for agriculture, food, packaging, battery development, and the design of materials and surfaces. RISE Processum AB is a subsidiary of RISE and are experts in biorefinery development. In a unique research environment, we can test new ideas and products from laboratory to demo scale and in this way, we are a link between research and commercialization. We are a leading partner within biorefinery development and in collaboration with our partners, we develop new fossil free processes and products such as fuel, chemicals and materials.
RISE Processum has just over 40 employees and the organization includes three research teams, Chemistry, Biotechnology and Innovation system and is situated in the High Coast Innovation Park in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden. In Örnsköldsvik we offer an innovative research environment with lab and technology infrastructure that is strongly connected to existing industrial processes within the biorefinery field.
More information at: www.ri.se
and www.processum.se
About the role
As Chemistry Manager, you will lead and develop the team and have personnel responsibility for 10-15 people. Together with other managers and your colleagues, you will guide the work in accordance with RISE's vision and role as a national research institute. In collaboration with colleagues within RISE and our exciting partners, you will work to design and implement high-quality research and innovation projects that contribute to a competitive business sector and a sustainable society. In addition, you will also work on:
Operational development of the core areas and associated project portfolio
Development and responsibility of the unit's operational activities, as well as workplace environment and finances
Coaching and developing employees and teams
Building internal and external relationships that promote targeted ambitions and goals
Actively seeking and supporting work with research applications and customer collaboration to develop and utilize RISE's collective knowledge
As Head of Chemistry you report to the CEO of RISE Processum. The location for this role is in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, where we have all technology infrastructure and laboratory facilities. Travel will occur.
Who are you? To succeed in this role, you are a natural leader who motivates your team through inspiring, courageous, and inclusive leadership. You are driven to deliver clear results and take pride in building trust with customers, partners, colleagues, and employees. With a confident yet humble approach, you lead by example and create an environment where people feel engaged and empowered. You thrive in both strategic and operational contexts, and your strong communication skills-both in Swedish and English-enable you to build effective collaborations across disciplines and sectors.
Requirements:
University degree in chemistry or a related field
Documented experience from the private sector and/or academia
Solid understanding of both the research process and project management
You have experience that has given you a deep understanding of the importance of risk assessments and a solid ability to contribute to a good work environment in applied research, laboratory work, and scale-up
Experience in team-building and strategic development
Business-oriented mindset and ability to build long-term relationships with stakeholders
You have leadership experience and are a confident leader with a proven ability to motivate, engage and guide teams toward high performance and development
Fluent in both spoken and written Swedish and English
Meritorious qualifications:
Doctoral degree in a relevant field
Experience from research and development in the core areas of the bioeconomy
Good understanding of Sweden's and the EU's research and innovation landscape
Are we a good match?
As the Head of Chemistry at Processum, you will be key to create opportunities for a group of engaged scientists and engineers. With us, there is the opportunity to influence and contribute to sustainable materials, chemicals and processes. At RISE, you will work alongside some of the country's brightest minds - colleagues with deep expertise, broad perspectives, and a shared commitment to solving societal challenges. Together, we create technology that is not only advanced but also applicable, sustainable, and ready to be scaled in society.
This is the place for you who is passionate about innovation and leadership and strongly believe in collaboration.
Welcome with your application!
If this sounds interesting and you want to know more, feel free to contact the recruiting manager Karin Johnson, CEO at RISE Processum, +46732557551. The last application date is August 31th, and selection and interviews will take place continuously during and after the application period.
Our union representatives are Eleonora Borén, SACO, +46 73 087 47 51 and Frida Sandberg, +46 10 516 67 79 for Unionen.
