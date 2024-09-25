Chemical Compliance Specialist
Do you want to work for an international online retailer, ensuring product compliance for chemical products? Pierce is looking for a detail-oriented and structured Chemical Compliance Specialist that has a passion for regulatory work.
Pierce is a leading and fast-growing e-commerce company selling gear, parts and accessories to riders across Europe. Pierce has two major segments, Offroad - sales to motocross and enduro riders, and Onroad - sales to street riders.
This role is a key player in ensuring safety and compliance regulations, this by gathering necessary documentation, ensuring compliance of existing and new products, and staying up to date with dynamic regulations. The role is part of our Quality Assurance Team in Stockholm and reports to Quality Assurance Manager.
Main responsibility will be to ensure that chemical and cleaning products comply with relevant international and national regulations when distributed via e-commerce. The responsibility includes but are not limited to:
• Ensure regulatory compliance for Pierce's existing and new chemical and cleaning products, including both private and external brands.
• Monitor and research regulatory requirements for chemical products in current and emerging markets.
• Manage the creation, quality control, and compliance of product labels and documentation, such as Safety Data Sheets (SDS).
• Prepare and submit reports and notifications to supervisory authorities, for example ECHA and national authorities.
• Time to time conduct internal investigations to identify compliance risks.
• Translate complex regulatory requirements into simplified procedures and policies to ensure product compliance internally and among suppliers.
• Collaborate with various departments and stakeholders to ensure regulatory adherence and high-quality standard of products.
Qualifications & Competences
• Holds a degree in Chemistry, Toxicology, or a related field
• Work experience in the chemical products field with a focus on regulatory compliance or a related industry, preferably within e-commerce.
• In-depth knowledge and work experience with EU regulations and directives relevant for chemical and cleaning products, such as REACH and CLP.
• Experience of safety data sheets (SDS) and product labelling.
• Strong skills in managing and maintaining important documentation.
• Excellent communication skills in English and Swedish, with an ability to communicate effectively with stakeholders, suppliers and regulatory authorities.
Pierce culture is dynamic and international with more than 20 nationalities that works in multicultural cross-border teams. We are looking for talented people with passion for the industry to join our ride. This role is a part-time position with placement at our head office in Stockholm.
About the recruitment process
Pierce Group is an equal employer, and have an inclusive, fair and transparent recruitment process with unbias selection methods to consequently deliver diversity to our teams. Therefore, the recruitment process include objective tools in selection process with evidence based assessments. All recruitment are based on competence and attitude to spot the high potential in candidates.
