South African Embassy / Stockholm

2021-07-08



Vacancy at the South African Embassy

Position: Chauffeur to the Head of Mission



Main duties:

Provide chauffeur services / guard services to the Head of Mission

Fulfil other requested duties for the Ambassador.

Drive other authorised passengers when required.

Ensures proper maintenance of the official vehicle.

Carry out small maintenance tasks such as snow clearing, gardening services, and pool maintenance at the Official Residence and Chancery.

Provide relief service to the messenger/driver in his absence.

Maintain accurate and up to date schedule trip sheets: i.e log official trips, daily mileage, fuel consumption.

Collect, distribute and control movements of documents

Handle routine and ad-hoc administrative task relevant to the execution of the function



Requirements:

10 Years schooling plus two years of chauffeur experience

Possess a positive and flexible attitude, good organizational capability; dedication to service quality; and prepared to take on additional duties where appropriate, having the ability to handle stressful situations.

Demonstrate the ability to function effectively in diverse conditions; have a sense of urgency; take initiative and show courtesy/diplomacy at all times.

Extensive travelling is required and willingness to work extended hours.

Valid Swedish driver's licence with clean record

Experience from working as a handyman is an advantage

100% Fluency in Swedish and English

Non-Swedish nationals need to have a valid permanent residency permit

A valid police report with no criminal record

Will be required to demonstrate his/her skills in handling a vehicle and ability to drive defensively to avoid accidents.

Ability to maintain confidentiality



Please submit your application both CV and Cover Letter (in English) no later than close of day 30th July 2021.



Only Shortlisted applicants will be contacted. To those applicants not shortlisted, we extend our appreciation for considering the South African Embassy as a potential employer.



If you have questions regarding this job you are welcome to contact:



Ruby Bleppony

South African Embassy

Alsnögatan 7

116 41, Stockholm



Tel. No. (08) 243 950

E-mail:



2021-07-08



Salary Package:

Starts from SEK 215 405 to SEK 264 559 per annum (depending on qualifications and experience)

An annual bonus of 8.3% of the annual basic salary as well as holiday pay is also payable



2021-07-30



South African Embassy

Flemminggatan 20, 4TR

11226 STOCKHOLM



5853346



