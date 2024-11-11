Change Management Consultant
2024-11-11
We are looking for a Change Management Consultant (Facilitator - Change Impact Assessments NextGen PLM) for a global company with fully remote work possibility.
As a facilitator for the team - you will help the team deliver a series of Change Impact Assessments (CIAs) for the different Roll-outs in the program during 2025. The program is a companywide transformation where 2025 will be an intense streak of Roll-outs throughout the entire organization of Husqvarna Group. We are looking for another Change Manager/Facilitator to join the team with the focused delivery on the CIA stream.
You will travel to the impacted sites where you will conduct CIAs together with the group to determine the local and global impacts of the change forthcoming. You will help consolidate the output into effective plans for managing the change at hand. You will also be instrumental in coordinating the sessions, identifying and ensuring the relevant participants, engage with various stakeholders, and supporting the organization in managing the impacts. You will work with senior leaders and subject matter experts to define the change, closing the delivery at the finalized list of impacts.
You will be working alongside a team of Change Management professionals, where a set strategy is already being implemented. We are looking for someone to help the team execute on the set strategy for the CIA delivery, owning and driving a set of Go-live critical activities, working side by side with the other CM professionals.
Background:
The ideal candidate is a strong facilitator, with proven analytical and data processing skills. You should also have a structured way of working and be able to handle multiple tasks simultaneously. To succeed, you must be proactive, collaborative and flexible.
The candidate should have strong communicative skills in the English language and be able to in a clear way engage with different stakeholders. You need to have some experience within Change Management, preferably PROSCI. It is beneficial to have experience working in large international transformation programs.
Responsibilities:
Coordinate the scheduling of the Change Impact Assessment workshop series for all impacted parts of the organization
Ensure suitable participants for the different phases of the Change Impact Assessment process
Conduct organization-wide workshops focusing on the PLM Processes - what will change? How should we manage the change?
Maintain in contact with participants and other key stakeholders to ensure engagement, contribution, and availability
Gather feedback from workshop participants after each completed session and summarize outcomes
Maintain updated CIA documentation
Analyze, consolidate and package the outcomes of the workshops to prepare the impacted organization for the next step in the change journey
Support in the creation and delivery of communication materials to the impacted organization
Requirements and skills:
Facilitation experience
Strong sense of responsibility for individual and team deliverables
Strong communication skills in English (verbal and written)
Hands-on experience coordinating multiple events in a corporate setting
The ability to complete full CIA cycle (preparations and scoping, coordinate, facilitate sessions, consolidate findings, monitor and evaluate)
Proficiency in Change Management methods and framework (such as Prosci)
Bachelor's degree in business, training, HR or related field
MS Office proficiency
This is a full-time consultancy position through Incluso with fully remote work possibility. Start is in December, 7 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
For more information, please contact Kanika Singhal at kanika@incluso.se
, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
