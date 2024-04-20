Certification Engineer-Cyber Security
2024-04-20
We are now looking for a new member to join our Certification- & Homologation team working for a client in the automotive industry.
As a Certification Engineer you will be responsible for different areas of regulations. Planning and preparation of certification tests with International authorities, test institutes and concerned project teams.
Compile technical information documents and provide certificates for components, systems and complete vehicles.
You will also act as Project Coordinator driving the certifcation and homologation process forward in different Product Projects.
To be successful in this position we think that you have an enthusiastic and proactive approach with excellent collaboration and communication skills. You are driven and work in a very strucutured way.
You define success in terms of the whole team and have an in-depth understanding of Homologation business.
Experience required:
• Experience of automotive vehicle legislations and/or certification procedures. Preferably you have worked for at least 2-3 years and is skilled in the definitions and terminology.
• Experience from Electrical vehicle legislations: El safety , EMC or Cyber Security is a plus. For this role it's a merit if have worked with Cyber Security.
• You enjoy and have experience in managing and deep diving into complex legal interpretations.
Skills required:
• Excellent documentation skills
• Excellent communication and negotiation skills in English, both spoken and written
• Driven and can work in a structured way
• Fluent in English spoken and written
• You enjoy teamwork, but can also drive on your own.
• You have great collaboration skills at all levels.
Please note that travels may occur
