Cloud Architect for SaaS Company
2024-04-20
At Compular we build software to unleash the power of computational chemistry and physics to help industry develop the materials of tomorrow. We are a startup, founded in 2020, and are now growing our small team with multiple chemists, physicists, and developers to boost our models, methodologies, and software to make faster and better predictions of battery materials properties. We are looking for a cloud architect who wants to build a modern SaaS solution and appreciates some good-old full-stack development every now and then.
Key responsibilities
Build and maintain the cloud architecture for our SaaS solution. Our app is already online but we still have a long way to go to make it optimized and truly scalable.
Ensure that the cloud solution adheres to best security practices. We handle sensitive data and watertight security is a top priority.
Building full-stack software solutions. Although your main responsibility will be cloud architecture, we are a small team and it is great if you enjoy various kinds of coding every now and then.
Share your knowledge with the team. Collaboration within our team is vital for the integration and development of our modeling toolchain. By sharing your expertise, you'll contribute to a cohesive and innovative working environment where collective knowledge drives progress.
Qualifications
The successful candidate will possess some or all of the following qualifications:
Expertise in cloud solutions, probably attained through a few years of work experience with cloud computing. You probably have a degree in computer science or a related field, or equivalent industry experience.
Working experience with AWS.
Working experience with Terraform or other IaC tools.
Experience with different programming languages, such as C++, Python, JavaScript, Lua, and SQL.
An open mindset towards new technologies and motivation to take a stab in any part of the tech stack when necessary.
Excellent communication skills in both written and spoken English.
Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment where priorities can change quickly and uncertainty is the default state.
Experience with HPC environments is meritorious.
What's in it for you?
At Compular you will join a small team with high ambitions, pushing the boundaries and changing the way materials are developed. Being a startup means we have a lot of freedom, and so do you - we always try to improve how we work such that everyone can thrive. Roles are fluid and flexible and you will have the chance to broaden your responsibilities if you want to, which means you can gather a lot of experience by working with us. Our office is located at Vasagatan in central Gothenburg, Sweden, but we also support hybrid work arrangements when that is more practical. We offer competitive salaries.
If you find our proposal interesting and you meet the above requirements for the position, please don't hesitate to apply.
All applications will be treated strictly confidential.
About Compular AB:
Like many developments throughout history, it all started with a need and an idea. In this case, the need was held by Dr Rasmus Andersson during his PhD with Prof. Patrik Johansson at Chalmers, who both lacked good computational tools to in detail study battery electrolytes. Rasmus had the idea to, together with PhD-candidate Fabian Årén, create Chalmers Hierarchical Atomic, Molecular, Polymeric & Ionic (CHAMPION) Analysis Toolkit. With the potential of the newly created toolkit, they soon realised it wasn't enough to keep CHAMPION inside the walls of academia. Long story short, Rasmus teamed up with Johannes Henriksson and Emil Krutmeijer to commercialize this computational ladder: Compular was founded in late 2020.Since then, CHAMPION has been patented and still lies at the core of Compular's offering. After thorough market verification, many customer projects, numerous grants and prices; Compular is now pushing ahead, releasing a user-friendly end-user product with completely novel capabilities. With a world-class team of material scientists, software developers, designers and business developers; Compular is here to digitalise material development for good. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-20
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Vasagatan 5B
411 24 GÖTEBORG
Compular AB
