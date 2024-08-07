Category Manager Steel
2024-08-07
Global Category Manager - Steel
Epiroc's Global Sourcing department is an inclusive and diverse team dedicated to making a significant impact on sustainability and decarbonization initiatives. Are you passionate about making a difference and eager to contribute to building a better future for both people and the planet? If so, the role of Global Category Manager - Steel could be the perfect fit for you.
Mission
As the Global Category Manager for Steel, you will be at the forefront of our efforts to optimize steel sourcing, drive cost efficiencies, and support our decarbonization goals. Your strategic insights and expertise will be vital in managing the supply chain, fostering supplier relationships, and ensuring the sustainable procurement of steel across all our operations. Your key responsibilities will include:
• Developing and implementing global sourcing strategies for steel that align with our business objectives and sustainability goals.
• Develop a business model for steel that is commonly a tier2 supply in our sourcing channels, to optimize cost effiency and ensure that Epiroc achieve our up-streams CO2 reduction targets.
• Work closely to our category managers in respective division primarily for Major Weldment, Light welding, Machining and Casting.
• Building and maintaining strong relationships with key suppliers to ensure a reliable and sustainable supply of steel.
• Conducting market research and analysis to stay ahead of industry trends, price fluctuations, and emerging technologies in green steel production.
• Identifying opportunities for cost savings and efficiency improvements in steel procurement.
• Working closely with internal stakeholders to understand their steel requirements and ensure alignment with procurement strategies.
• Assessing and mitigating risks associated with steel supply, including geopolitical factors, regulatory changes, and environmental impacts.
Your Profile
This is a new role, so as person you like to develop new ways of working, are independant, collaborative and have a strategic mindest. We are looking for a candidate with a minimum of 5 years of experience in strategic sourcing, or similar.
A Bachelor's degree in engineering, business adminsitration, or a related field is required.
You should possess strong negotiation, analytical, and problem-solving skills.
Being result-oriented, methodical, and diligent with excellent planning skills is important.
Excellent communication skills in English (verbal and written) are required.
Collaboration and stakeholder management abilities, along with being pedagogical and patient with a willingness to help, are also essential.
Location
This is a global role, and the position can be based at any of Epiroc's production sites worldwide.
Regular travel, both domestic and international, is required. Local terms and conditions will apply, depending on the successful candidate's current location.
Application and contact information
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 12th of August.
We review applications on a rolling basis. Please note that, due to the current regulations, we will only consider applications received through our system and not via email or social media.
For questions about the hiring process, please contact recruiting recruiter specialist Dana Galova dana.galova@epiroc.com
For questions about the position, please contact Carin Bergendorff, Group Vice Presidents Sourcing carin.bergendorff@epiroc.com
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions. Ersättning
