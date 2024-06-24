Category Manager Production to PostNord Group
Experis AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-06-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready for new challenge in a changing and dynamic organization? Do you want to lead the strategic sourcing in production related field at the Nordics' leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions? We are looking for you who has a solid strategic sourcing experience togheter with great interest in technology!
Become part of our team:
As Category Manager at PostNord you are part of a Nordic team and you work in close collaboration with stakeholders and the Group Sourcing team to optimize the group's purchases with regards to cost efficiency, customer benefit, sustainability and legal requirements. You identify, design and lead long-term category strategies and you have a central role where you perform demand analyses, identify sourcing improvements, drive procurements, develop and renegotiate existing agreements, drive SRM (Supplier Relationsship Management) in the category . The position as Category Manager is broad and varied and you will be part of a close team with high ambitions, you report to Manager Sourcing. Location is in Stockholm.
We are looking for:
The ideal candidate for this position has a relevant academic education or equivalent along with several years of experience in strategic sourcing preferably from mechanical engineering work, production development, production strategy, production system or automation industry. You have strong negotiation skills and experience from collaboration with international suppliers. Experience from LUF/LOU is seen as an advantage. The role requires good written and oral Swedish and English.
As a person you are driven, structured and solution-oriented. You thrive in a large organization and enjoy taking initiative and building strong relationships with those around you. To be successful in this role, we also see that you have a business-like approach, great commitment and are used to pushing your own work forward. As the category Production includes several purchasing areas of more technical character, technical interest and knowledge is a must.
We offer you:
* Work in a Nordic and dynamic environment
* Hybrid workplace
* Great development opportunities
* Good occupational pension conditions
* Health care allowance
* Staff benefits through PostNord's own staff foundation PostNord Plus
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from and within the Nordic region. We ensure the postal service for private individuals and companies in Sweden and Denmark. We strive to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordics.
A shared culture with clear leadership is a prerequisite for PostNord to succeed in its vision of making everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region. Our leadership criteria are the basis for a shared culture. We are responsible, courageous and committed, and effectively lead change whether we lead ourselves or others. We encourage teamwork, honesty and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our successes and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People from different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at www.postnord.com.
Does this sound interesting?
If you are interested in this position, you are welcome to apply as soon as possible! In this recruitment PostNord is cooperating with Jefferson Wells. If you have any questions dot not hesitate to contact Recruitment Consultant Malin Magnusson 076-780 68 64. Last day of application is 20th of August. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5ff1642a-8fe0-". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104) Arbetsplats
Postnord Group Kontakt
Malin Magnusson +46767806864 Jobbnummer
8765563