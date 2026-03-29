Category Manager Indirect
Lyten AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås
2026-03-29
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Job Scope
High level purpose of function.
The Category Manager Indirect will:
Define and implement the indirect category strategy aligned with the company strategy and with internal stakeholders,
Build the supply base, the supplier panel for indirect category
Negotiate the contracts and recommend the suppliers for new projects,
Drive the supplier performance and optimizations related to cost, quality, deliveries, sustainability,
Manage and develop the relationship with Lyten's suppliers
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities
Defines the Sourcing Strategy for the Indirect Category, in line with the company ambition and with the different stakeholders ( R&D, CPM, Sustainability, Quality...), evaluate the different risks and implement mitigation plans.
Scout the market, evaluates suppliers' capabilities and define the suppliers panel for the different projects, depending on stakeholders needs and in accordance to the company strategy.
Build and maintain strong, long-term supplier relationships and develop the local supplier base.
Send and pilot RFQs, negotiate long term contracts with best possible Quality Cost Delivery Sustainability contractual conditions with suppliers, with the ambition to achieve Best in Class performance for Lyten Programs.
Propose Sourcing and supplier contact to the Sourcing Committee
Responsible for the global Supplier performance (QDCS) from Sourcing Phase to EOP and drive continuous improvement
Works tightly with different functions and in line with the company gates expectations. Main stakeholders: R&D, Strategy, Sustainability and IP/Legal counterparts, internal clients as CPM and Purchasing project team, for the different entities of the group.
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role
Qualifications and Experience
MBA or MSc in relevant Engineering Fields or Supply Chain
At least 5years of experience with strategic sourcing and procurement of materials or components in the automotive industry and an international environment.
Specific skills
English written and oral skills, other European or Asian language nice to have
Problem Solving
Analytical skills
Cost model approach of direct purchasing: material or components
Personal success factors
Strong collaboration skills internal and external
Strong ability to drive projects to completion in line with deadlines in an independent manner but with support and alignment from management and stakeholders
Passionate about mission of Lyten
Strong interest to develop excellent purchasing skills, including negotiation skills, strategy development and supplier management.
Ability to multitask and prioritize.
Collaborative attitude
Capacity to travel, with regular visits of the Lyten's site and suppliers. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten AB
(org.nr 559550-2856)
Lundaleden 48 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9825782