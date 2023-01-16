Category Account Manager Electronics
ValueOne is recruiting a senior strategic purchaser for a position as Category Manager for Saab Surveillance in Järfälla north of Stockholm. Are you a communicative person with strong business acumen and solid experience from strategic purchasing in the manufacturing industry? Then Saab can offer you a challenging key position managing large OEM electronic component manufacturers and distributors.
Saab is a leading defense and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 18,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world.
Business area Surveillance offers world-leading sensor technology in monitoring and decision support to protect against threats. The portfolio covers airborne, ground-based and naval radar, electronic warfare, C4I solutions, aviation systems and cyber security.
Operations are conducted in Sweden, the United States, the UK, Australia, Germany, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, and Finland.
The role
The role as Category Manager means that you will be responsible for purchasing of components from large OEM electronic component manufacturers and distributors. You will be strategically as well as category responsible owning the relationship with the most important suppliers. As Category Manager you will be a central figure within the organization, working closely with the business units, product development, production and external parties. You will be part of a sourcing team committed to improvement and finding additional value for Saab. You report to the Category Procurement Manager.
Remote work is possible part of the time.
Travels to Gothenburg at least twice a month and travels to USA, Europe and (occasionally) Asia is included.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting process based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
Main tasks:
Analyze the category with sufficient detail to develop a long term, cross-project/program/product category strategy to support on-going business to long-term goals.
Coordinate Category Strategy with Group Procurement.
Analyze trends across the value chain and contribute with business intelligence for your category.
Actively monitor the supplier market and evaluate new potential suppliers and the competitiveness of the existing suppliers.
Collaborate and align best practices with other Category Managers within the different Business Areas in Saab.
Coordinate cross-functional cooperation and relationships with internal stakeholders, reporting Category KPIs internally and participate in KPI development.
Participate as procurement representative in product development and other projects/processes.
Perform risk assessments and mitigations on category level.
Develop a demand forecast for the category, given project/program schedules and requirements.
Experience and competence
For this position we are looking for a senior purchaser with a minimum of ten years of experience from a similar role as strategic purchaser, preferably in a technical driven organization within manufacturing. Experience from purchasing of electronic components is preferable but not a requirement. Additionally experience from Market Intelligence is desired. We expect you to be fluent in English in writing and speaking. Equivalent knowledge in Swedish is desired but not mandatory. A background from the defense industry is meritorious.
You are a communicative and structured person with ability to see details as well as the big picture. Furthermore, you are a proven team leader with a natural ability to see and act on co-relations within Saab supply chain and your category. The role also requires a high business acumen and we place great value on strong stakeholder management skills.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Please apply through our webpage at: http://valueone.se/aktuella-jobb/
as soon as possible. Feel free to contact Olof Widmark at +46 70-7868 099 or 010 332 29 20 with any questions regarding the listed position. Please note that to apply for this position you need to be an EU citizen or have a valid Swedish working permit.
ValueOne are specialists in supply chain management, purchasing and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
