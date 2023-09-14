Casual Worker
With easy access to the airport using our complimentary ALFA shuttle bus, the Radisson Blu Arlandia Hotel at Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN) is minutes from the terminals. After arriving at Arlanda, our guests can lay back and relax just minutes later in one of our 342 soundproof rooms and suites.
The hotel offers free high-speed wireless Internet and complimentary access to a fitness center with sauna and indoor swimming pool, or enjoy hearty meals or a Scandinavian favorite, along with a glass of wine from the extensive wine list at our on-site restaurant. At our modern bar, guests can unwind with a drink coupled with tempting nibbles and light snacks.
Our 24 meeting rooms provide state-of-the-art event facilities for business travelers wishing to host productive meetings close to Arlanda. Rooms can be adapted to any occasion; the largest room provides space for up to 250 delegates.
Junior Chef de Partie
Come join us and Make Every Moment Matter!
Do you crave the taste of success? Say Yes I Can! because here at the Radisson Blu Hotel, we're looking for foodies just like you!
At Radisson Blu Hotel, we stand out together as one team and make memorable moments for our guests.
Do you boil over with passion for cooking and is leadership the spice of your life? If yes, you are just the energetic person we need!
Do you have lashings of personality that you can sprinkle across your team? We empower you to stand out together as one team, in order to create memorable moments for our guests.
Key Responsibilities of Junior Chef de Partie:
• Prepares and properly garnishes food orders as they are received in accordance with recipes and proper plate presentation
• Supports team members in own section to achieve optimum quality
• Follows proper safety, hygiene, and sanitation practices at all times
• Ensures close down of section in accordance with departmental procedures and standards
Requirements of Junior Chef de Partie:
• A proven track record in a similar role within a quality environment and to be able to demonstrate excellent standards and team member supervision
• A positive approach, excellent organisational skills, and a passion for producing high quality customer care.
• Driven and ambitious to inspire the team to consistently deliver and exceed food and service standards
• Teamplayer, clear thinker with excellent communication abilities
Want people to Instagram YOUR food? Then this is the kitchen for you!... Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
