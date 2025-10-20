Calibration Leader
2025-10-20
We are looking for a Calibration Leader for a global company in Gothenburg. Start is in December, 1 year contract to begin with.
Assignment:
For upcoming projects we are looking for a calibration leader.
Main responsibility will be to lead projects from a few months up to around a year.
Main content will be planning, prioritizing and follow up of project progress.
Main tasks within the project(s) will be related to emissions, attributes, performance and OBD.
Internal handshake, presentation and discussions/presentations with customer(s).
Budget estimation, follow up and balance throughout the project(s)
Required skills:
Experience as project lead
Experience within powertrain development
Preferred skills:
Experience Powertrain software development
Understanding of attributes, emissions and OBD
As a person we are expecting someone that have easy to take responsibility for the project and want's to lead crossfunctional teams. Project delivery will be both internal and external customers.
This role requires fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg (Torslanda) through Incluso. Start is in December, 1 year contract to begin with. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis. For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten, recruiter at Incluso.
