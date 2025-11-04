Cafébiträde
2025-11-04
About the Role
We are looking for versatile and motivated individuals to join our growing team at Celestelle, a French café and bistro located in the heart of Uppsala Centrum. As part of our team, you will help create an authentic and welcoming atmosphere inspired by the charm and flavors of France. Both part-time and full-time positions are available.
Key Responsibilities
Greet and serve customers with warmth, professionalism, and attention to detail
Assist in the preparation and presentation of French pastries, sandwiches, and light dishes
Maintain the cleanliness, organization, and aesthetic of the café area
Support the team in daily opening and closing routines
Contribute to a smooth, friendly, and high-quality customer experience
Who We Are Looking For
We are seeking energetic, adaptable, and positive individuals who enjoy working in a lively environment and take pride in providing great service. A genuine interest in French cuisine, coffee culture, and pastries is highly valued. You don't need prior experience, what matters most is your enthusiasm, reliability, and willingness to learn.
Qualifications
No previous café experience required
Passion for French gastronomy and customer service
Good communication skills
English is required; French is a strong plus
Punctual, reliable, and proactive
Friendly, professional, and team-oriented attitude
What We Offer
The chance to be part of a growing and ambitious French café concept in Uppsala
A dynamic workplace where quality and authenticity come first
Opportunities for growth and development within the company
If you are ready to bring a touch of France to Uppsala and join a team that values excellence and passion, we would love to hear from you!
Vi söker en serviceinriktad person som vill arbeta i ett franskt kafé i centrala Uppsala. Du behöver kunna prata engelska och gärna svenska. Tidigare erfarenhet är inte nödvändig - det viktigaste är att du är positiv, pålitlig och vill lära dig. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-04
E-post: info@frenchgastronomy.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare French Gastronomy AB
(org.nr 559469-2542)
Dragarbrunnsgatan 50C (visa karta
)
753 20 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Celestelle Jobbnummer
9586989