Cafébiträde

We are looking for versatile, motivated, and service minded individuals to join our growing team at Celestelle, a French café and bistro located in the heart of Uppsala Centrum. As part of our team, you will help create an authentic, elegant, and welcoming atmosphere inspired by the charm and flavors of France.
The position will initially start as part time, with the possibility to quickly evolve into a full time role depending on performance and business needs.
Key Responsibilities
Greet and serve customers with warmth, professionalism, and attention to detail
Assist in the preparation and presentation of French pastries, sandwiches, and light dishes
Maintain the cleanliness, organization, and visual harmony of the café
Support daily opening and closing routines
Actively contribute to a smooth, friendly, and high quality customer experience
Engage with customers, ask for their opinions, and value their feedback to continuously improve our service
Who We Are Looking For
We are seeking energetic, adaptable, and positive individuals who enjoy working in a lively environment and take pride in excellent customer service. Previous experience in a café, restaurant, or similar setting is preferred, but not mandatory. What matters most is a strong willingness to work in a young and growing company where many things are still being built and improved.
A genuine interest in French cuisine, coffee culture, and pastries is highly valued. You should feel comfortable taking initiative, being proactive, and contributing ideas.
Additional Involvement
You may occasionally help with simple content creation and participate in the café's online presence in a natural and friendly way to help promote the brand
You are encouraged to be spontaneous and very customer oriented, creating genuine interactions and building relationships with guests
At times, you may represent the brand outside the shop by introducing our concept and offering small tastings in a welcoming and professional manner
You will help with practical tasks such as moving items within the shop, keeping the space clean and organized, and suggesting ideas for decoration, workflow improvements, or marketing initiatives
Qualifications
Previous experience is a plus, but not required
Strong motivation and willingness to learn
Passion for customer service and quality
Good communication skills
English is required, Swedish is a plus, French is a strong plus
Punctual, reliable, and proactive
Friendly, professional, and team oriented attitude
What We Offer
The opportunity to be part of a growing and ambitious French café concept in Uppsala
A dynamic workplace where quality, authenticity, and creativity come first
A role where your ideas and involvement truly matter
Opportunities for growth and development as the company expands
If you are motivated to be part of a new and growing café where there is a strong team spirit and many things to build together, we would be happy to hear from you.
