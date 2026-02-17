C# Developer
2026-02-17
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise in IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Feel free to apply today, selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis.
Professional Galaxy is looking for a C# Developer on behalf of our client.
Job summary Our client in the energy sector is looking for: Developer for application software that monitors and controls power grids.
• Experience/skills (non-negotiable): - C# (or extremely proficient in Java) - Worked in established code bases - Version control with git
Location: Central Västerås, Present in office at least 3 days a week
Other Information :
Duration: 2026-03-02 till Open
Work Model : Hybrid
Assignment duration: 9 month (can be longer)
Application Deadline : 2026-01-19
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
