C++ Developer
2025-09-17
Join our client, a Stockholm-based deep tech company, on a mission to revolutionize DNA sequencing. Be part of a unique journey, making an enormous personal impact on cutting-edge product development with their next-generation technology.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client is a Stockholm-based deep tech company aiming to transform the data generation in sequencing completely through their patented 3-D sequencing, a truly disruptive technology. They combine single molecule imaging, fiber optical gratings technologies and nano-fluidics to read DNA faster than anyone else.
As a C++ Developer, you will play a pivotal role in advancing our client's next-generation DNA sequencer. This position offers a unique opportunity to contribute to a groundbreaking product, working collaboratively within a dynamic and multidisciplinary team that spans biochemistry, hardware, and software.
You are offered
• To be part of a unique journey to create the next generation of DNA sequencing
• To work in an international and multidisciplinary team
• A long-term position with good development opportunities
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
This role encompasses designing, developing, and maintaining high-performance software in C++ for both graphical user interfaces and hardware-close systems within a Linux environment. It also involves significant contributions to image processing and data analysis for advanced genomic applications.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to work closely with hardware development teams, contributing to projects that bridge the gap between software and physical systems. You'll be involved in areas such as computer vision and image processing, where a solid understanding of these technologies will be beneficial. The position also touches on DevOps practices, helping to streamline development workflows and improve system reliability. Familiarity with the Qt framework is advantageous, as is a good grasp of operating systems, memory management, and multithreading. You'll be part of an agile development environment, using version control tools like Git to collaborate effectively. Depending on the project, you may also engage in system development, embedded systems -making experience in any of these areas a valuable asset.
• Design and implement user interfaces for controlling and configuring the DNA sequencer.
• Develop hardware-close software within a Linux environment.
• Contribute to image processing and analysis of genomic data.
• Collaborate with multidisciplinary teams spanning biochemistry, hardware, and software.
• Provide support to end-users and assist with problem-solving.
• Participate in DevOps activities.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Degree from a relevant university education
• At least 1 year of relevant professional experience
• Advanced knowledge of C++ programming and data structures.
• Good knowledge of Linux operating systems.
• Good knowledge of Python.
• Strong written and verbal English communication skills.
• Generalist approach to software development, comfortable with varied tasks and problem-solving.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Goal oriented
• Orderly
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
• Respectful
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
