We are searching for a Buyer within direct material for a global company in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 22 months contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Assignment description
We are now looking for a Senior Buyer within the Powertrain systems and Accessories. A developing and challenging area where you together with a procurement team located in EU and China, together with stakeholders such as R&D, Strategy & Business, Manufacturing & Logistics, will contribute to create world class powertrain solutions.
This role is critical for the company to be the leader as a premium powertrain provider. Procurement (DM) is responsible for procurement of all production materials to our Engine plants in EU and in China. Our mission is to purchase the direct material components to our plants in Europe and China, with excellent quality to the best possible value. We collaborate in a global surrounding with major stakeholders such as R&D, SQM, Manufacturing Engineering, After Market etc. We work together with our stakeholders to create and deliver supreme value together with our suppliers. Additionally, you will be encouraged to take on responsibilities outside of your main areas of responsibility in order to broaden your personal skills and advance your development.
To drive and develop the purchasing work within base engine
Responsible for identifying and implementing cost reductions
Be the first point of supplier contact
Responsible for market benchmarks and supplier evaluations
Strategic sourcing and negotiation
Responsible for cooperation with the internal customers
Ordering and handling of agreements etc.
Responsible for developing and optimizing the supplier base
To fit in this complex area, we look for a person, who is commercial and result driven. You are motivated and creative in order to find new solutions and opportunities and dare to challenge the status quo. Are a strong team player who are honest, with high integrity and actively work with self-development. Have the ability to handle parallel projects, like challenges and are focused on setting and reaching goals.
To succeed in this role, you have a Business or Technical University degree (or equivalent).You have experience from Commercial and/or Engineering work (2-5 year) including commercial negotiations and legal knowledge, have a strong business acumen combined with high integrity and can prioritize your own work and delivery on time. As the main supplier contact you have excellent communication skills (written and oral) in both English and Swedish is a requirement.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 22 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
