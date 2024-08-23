Buyer / Operational Purchaser
2024-08-23
Job DescriptionTo our client we are now looking for a Buyer / Operational Purchaser!You willplay a vital role to secure material availability and improve performance from the global supplier base to the factory.
Your responsibilities will be:
Lead the daily cooperation, relation building & material follow up with suppliers.
Track material deliveries from suppliers to ensure material availability and identify, manage and prevent short- and long-term shortages.
Communicate closely with production planning and sales to align material availability with production and customer demand.
Work with supplier base and category team to secure deliveries, capacity and flexibility to meet forecasted market and production demand.
Monitor supplier performance & KPIs. Collaborate with suppliers and category team to obtain the best possible performance in terms of supplier on time delivery, lead time, and flexibility.
Develop and lead action plans together with supplier and category team to recover and improve supplier delivery performance and material availability.
Manage and develop material inventory to optimize balance between material availability, flexibility and inventory turnover.
Qualifications
You have work experience in procurement / supply chain / material planning or related fields. Preferably from manufacturing industry.
You have a degree in Engineering, Economics, logistics or equivalent work experience.
You are proficient inMS Office, Excel and SAP.
You are fluent in Swedish and English in speech and writing.
Personal Qualities
To thrive in the role of Buyer / Operational Purchaser you are a driven person with strong analytical skills. You are result-oriented anda team player with great collaboration skills.
Company DescripitonOur client is a leading global technology company that creates products, including robots, and solutions within, among other things, automation and digitization. The group's companies are in around 100 countries and the headquarters in Sweden is just outside Stockholm.
About JobBustersJobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
When you join JobBustersAs a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us, and we therefore offer you as an employee Corporate Health Care to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life
SalaryAs agreed.
Admission and ApplicationFull time, office hours. Our client wishes to start around 2024-09-16and the assignment is expected to run until 2025-06-30 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606) Arbetsplats
JobBusters AB Kontakt
Mikaela Carlsson mikaela.carlsson@jobbusters.se 0765115611 Jobbnummer
8859190