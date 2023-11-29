Buyer
Baxter Medical AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Luleå Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Luleå
2023-11-29
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Baxter Medical AB i Luleå
, Sigtuna
, Stockholm
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
This is where you save and sustain lives
At Baxter, we are deeply connected by our mission. No matter your role at Baxter, your work makes a positive impact on people around the world. You'll feel a sense of purpose throughout the organization, as we know our work improves outcomes for millions of patients.
Baxter's products and therapies are found in almost every hospital worldwide, in clinics and in the home. For over 85 years, we have pioneered significant medical innovations that transform healthcare.
Together, we create a place where we are happy, successful and inspire each other. This is where you can do your best work.
Join us at the intersection of saving and sustaining lives-where your purpose accelerates our mission.
JOB SUMMARY:
Now we are looking for a Buyer in Alvik, Luleå. The role is dedicated to buying components for production and finished goods. Responsible for purchasing materials and supplies from vendors. Deals with all day-to-day transactions according to defined guidelines.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
Places purchase orders and expedites materials as required to support production schedules
Responsible for supplier delivery
Meet inventory goals while achieving finished goods service levels to customers
Ensures that production schedules are in sync with purchased materials schedules to streamline and optimize total supply chain costs
Issue supplier releases/purchase orders based on demand
Follow up on past due purchase orders
Work with vendors to move in/push out orders based on demand
Provide missing documentation for receiving issues
Process return material to vendors
Adjust safety stock levels and forecast as needed
Updated coding information as needed (changes in vendor, lead-time, and MOQ)
Work with sourcing to address delivery performance issues
Daily monitoring of shortage reports
Escalate supply chain gaps that cannot be mitigated
EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS:
Bachelor's degree in Business, Purchasing, Supply Chain Management, Operations Management
Minimum of 2 Years Purchasing and/or Production Planning experience in a manufacturing environment preferred
ERP software experience particularly, an in-depth knowledge of MRP preferred
Proficient in developing and providing detailed forecasts of demand requirements to suppliers based on historical sales data
Excellent understanding of statistical concepts used to formulate safety stock quantities to meet customer service levels
Detailed and analytically oriented
Excellent verbal, written, and interpersonal communication skills
Excellent in Microsoft Office, especially Excel Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Baxter Medical AB
(org.nr 556171-0657)
Nedre vägen 100 (visa karta
)
972 52 LULEÅ Arbetsplats
Baxter Liko AB Kontakt
Marta Topolska marta_topolska@baxter.com Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Baxter Medical AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8295820