2023-06-16
We're helping our client, an online retailer, to find their next Buyer!
Role description
In this role, you will be part of the Product Sourcing team, responsible for managing all aspects of purchasing and supply chain for our client. You will work closely with the team to ensure that all purchasing is aligned with the company's goals and objectives. Among other responsibility's, your role will involve acting as the primary contact for all suppliers, managing all order placements, taking the lead in negotiations, prioritize and stay ahead of tasks and responsibilities, ensuring efficient and timely completion and making sure the company maintains optimal inventory levels.
Key responsibilities: Act as the primary point of contact for all suppliers, taking the lead in establishing and maintaining relationships with them.
Specify development requirements for the purchase tool to facilitate efficient and effective procurement processes.
Manage the purchasing of products from all suppliers, ensuring timely and accurate order placement.
Engage in collaborative product development and ideation with a diverse range of suppliers.
Leading price negotiations with suppliers to secure beneficial terms and pricing.
Conduct thorough evaluations of suppliers to assess their performance and determine suitability for ongoing collaboration.
Monitor and track the progress of all deliveries, following up as necessary to ensure timely receipt of goods.
Lead projects involving sourcing requests from other departments, planning, internal communication, sourcing new suppliers, deadline management, negotiation, business case development, implementation, contract discussions, and evaluation of outcomes.
Collaborate closely with relevant departments to align strategies and achieve organizational goals.
Maintain regular communication with our warehouses to facilitate efficient inventory management and distribution.
Identify opportunities to enhance existing processes.
Proactively optimize assortment and inventory levels, taking necessary actions to ensure optimal performance.
Required skills: Strong negotiation skills and 4+ years' experience of independently leading successful negotiations.
4+ years ' experience in working with international suppliers and sourcing strategies.
Thrives in fast-paced and dynamic work environments, effectively adapting and delivering results.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Performs well under pressure, maintaining composure and delivering quality outcomes.
Experience with ERP systems.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite.
Fluency in English is a must, knowledge of Swedish is a plus.
4+ years of experience in the field of purchasing.
As an individual, demonstrate strong organizational skills and a can-do attitude in all tasks and responsibilities.
This role will start as soon as possible, with a 6-month assignment and you will be working as a consultant for Human Capital. After 6 months there will be a possibility to get recruited by our client.
The assignment is full time, and the client has an office on Södermalm.
