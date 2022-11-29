Buyer

Here at Volvo CE, we are driven by the idea that by imagination, hard work and technology innovation, we will lead the way towards developing a world that is cleaner, smarter and more connected. It is up to us!
Our organization is made up by people who believe in great people and great teamwork. We are a truly global company, and we believe in the advantage of a diverse and creative workplace that brings out the best in everyone.
As a Buyer for Volvo Construction Equipment you will be responsible for the operational part of purchasing for a set portfolio of suppliers and commodities.
You will be a part of our team, 12 experienced buyers managing a number of commodities, which among others consists of hydraulics, castings, driveline and electrical & electronic components. We will gladly share our expertise and experience with you and are looking forward to learning from yours.
This is how you could make an impact
You will work with suppliers on a day-to-day basis and do the purchasing for 7 different production sites in Europe such as our hauler and wheel loader sites in Braås and Arvika, our component site in Hallsberg and Eskilstuna and Volvo Powertrain production sites in Sweden and France. You will source new parts to our projects and our production, contribute to develop our business relations with our suppliers and drive- or support in negotiations.
You will also represent purchasing in many different and exiting new development projects and for sourcing of new components to our production. To have good working relations with our suppliers is important, so to meet with them on a regular basis and contribute to develop our supplier strategy is a part of this role.
So, who are you?
We are curious to get to know you! We assume that you are driven and take own initiatives You are a target-oriented individual with a business mindset. We imagine that you are well organized and have a general technical understanding. You are an open-minded team player with good communication skills.
Required competencies
Minimum bachelor's degree in engineering or economics.
Fluent in English and Swedish.
Work experience within Purchasing and/or Supply Chain having a holistic view.
General technical understanding and interest.
Are we a perfect match?
This is a great opportunity so give me a call and I will gladly tell you more about us and this position!
I am really looking forward to viewing your application!
Peter Kropp, Head of Site Purchasing Eskilstuna,
Phone: +46 16-5418615
Union Representatives
Kicki Höller, Unionen
Pasi Järvelä, Ledarna
Patrik Sandberg, Akademikerna
