Business Process Developer
2024-01-31
Roxtec
Roxtec is the world leader within sealing solutions for cable and pipe transits. Our flexible system is used across industries, from the energy sector to shipbuilding, to protect lives and assets from risk factors such as fire, gas, and water. Roxtec is a rapidly growing group that serves customers in more than 80 markets. Learn more at www.roxtec.com.
About the Role
The role of Business Process Developer involves planning, organizing, and managing over all operations to ensure a stable process and development of the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system within the Roxtec Group. This includes supporting, maintaining, developing, and optimizing functional areas.
As a Business Process Developer, you will be part of a team implementing and upgrading the ERP system within Roxtec Group, both in Sweden and internationally. The team also works on support and development.
You will also schedule or take direct actions to resolve system issues promptly and accurately. The role will focus on areas including supply chain processes, customer orders, procurement, inventory management, manufacturing, physical warehouse management, and customer quotations.
At Roxtec, you will be part of a cross-functional team of nine people. You will report to the Global Logistics Manager. The position is based at the headquarters in Karlskrona, and international business travel is included in the role.
Qualifications...
University degree in supply chain or equivalent
Background from a global manufacturing company
Experience of an ERP system and especially from supply chain processes
Experience from working in projects in an international environment
Spoken as well as written English and Swedish
Experience from the ERP system IFS is considered an asset
As a person, you are...
Self-driven with a strong focus.
Service-oriented and responsible, with excellent communication skills to inform, educate users, and ensure mutual understanding.
Flexible and well-organized with the ability to prioritize and perform tasks in a dynamic environment.
