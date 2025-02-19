Business IT Analyst with focus on Data-as-a-Product
2025-02-19
Join our dynamic team within the Scania warranty department, where we are dedicated to maintain and enhance our systems throughout their lifecycle. We work closely with Scania IT, our primary partner for development, support and innovation.
We are excited to be developing and implementing a New Warranty Solution to replace our legacy system, SWAT. Currently, we have a talented team of 17 developers driving this initiative forward. Our project embraces Agile methodologies, with Product Owners from various groups within our organization, including Warranty, Field Quality, and Material Inspection. Our project aligns with Scania's digitalisation strategies, leveraging the latest technologies such as cloud (AWS), AI/ML, and APIs.
We need to strengthen our team on the business side. We are seeking a passionate and skilled Business IT Analyst to join us. In this role, you will play a crucial part in multiple areas, to start with, a special focus on taking responsibility as a Product Owner for "data-as-a-product." Our data is a vital asset for Scania, and you will help determine a strategy for what data should be shared, how it should be shared and what business logic to add. You will work together with different stakeholders; analysts, developers and other resources at Scania. Your expertise and experience will also be invaluable in other areas of the project.
If you are ready to make a significant impact and be part of an innovative team, we would love to hear from you!
Who are You?
You bring valuable experience and knowledge in treating data as a product. As an experienced Product Owner and Business IT analyst, you work according to Agile methods, and your ability to facilitate workshops is essential.
It would be highly beneficial if you also have experience and knowledge in areas such as:
Warranty/insurance and claiming
Scania and its products
The workshop process, including how work is performed in workshops.
It is also crucial that you speak English fluently since our users and colleagues are located all around the globe.
As a person we believe you are:
Curious
Analytical
Open minded
Structured
Application
Welcome with your application, which should contain your CV and grade certificates. Selection and interviews will be held after the 5th of Mars.
Please notice that for this position, we might conduct a background check for the final candidate.
For more information
Please contact recruiting manager, Ida Holwaster, Head of Warranty System Development and Support: +46739016284
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
