Business Intelligence Analyst - Fixed term
2025-08-19
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the role
This role is a temporary replacement during a 12-month parental leave period. As a Business Intelligence Analyst within the BU WWF (Business Unit Water, Wind & Fuel solutions) Business Analytics team, you will play a crucial role in driving our data-driven sales strategy. You will support our central BU organization and our sales companies in leveraging data to create valuable business insights and BI tools. This involves actively applying methods from various areas of business intelligence, such as data sourcing, data modelling, data mining and data visualization, combined with strong business acumen.
What we are looking for
We are seeking a communicative and notable problem-solving individual who can help us elevate our data-driven sales journey. You should be structured, efficient, independent, and analytical. You are results-driven and not afraid to take initiatives or challenge existing ways of working
Key responsibilities
Automate and improve internal processes using business intelligence.
Develop and maintain multiple Power BI tools/applications.
Manage the internal BI landscape and BI governance structure.
Perform ad hoc data analytics.
Monitor utilization and enhance the efficiency of our BI tools' portfolio.
Review data quality.
Collaborate with VS/IT for debugging, database development, maintenance and ensuring high quality of our various data sources.
Requirements
To succeed in this role, we believe below experience and skills are critical:
Strong ability to translate business requirements into technical specifications and solutions.
Proven experience of 1-3 years in Power BI (incl. Power Query and DAX), ETL, data modelling, RLS, and data visualization.
Engineering degree (or equivalent) within relevant area such as computer science, industrial engineering, mechanical engineering or similar.
Strong communication skills in English, both written and verbally.
Beneficial:
Experience in SQL, Databricks and Azure Analytics
Knowledge in Capital Sales business, Aftermarket business, and/or Marine business
Strong communication skills in Swedish and/or another language, both written and verbally
We look forward to receiving your application and welcoming you to our extensive global network. Join our diverse organization, known for its highly appreciated, familiar, and collaborative working environment that supports work-life balance and empowers people.
For more information, please contact
Elina Lundberg, Business Analytics Manager,
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner,
Union information
Anders Jansson, Unionen,
Axel Scharing, Akademikerna,
We review applications on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to submit yours by August 31st, 2025, at the latest. Please be aware that the application process may close earlier if we identify suitable candidates, so don't delay in applying.
Please note that, in compliance with GDPR, we cannot accept applications submitted via email.
