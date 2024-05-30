Business Expert - Store App Components
2024-05-30
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe-essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
Job Description
About the Product:
Store application components aim to empower colleagues to deliver superior experiences,
for prioritized moments that matter. We do this by democratizing data and making real-time store data accessible for users. Our solutions provide instant access to Store data, that power applications and users, with a simple user-friendly interface and services accessible both on edge and cloud. The product range spans multiple platforms like web, cloud, and mobile applications.
About the Role:
We are looking for someone who thrives in the middle between Business and Tech, preferably with previous experience in in-store tech, expansion, and maintenance processes on the business side. As a Business Expert in Application Components, you are accountable for ensuring the solutions we deliver from our teams meet the customer and end-user needs and bring value to the business. You work closely with both the business and product teams and other stakeholders to secure priorities and wanted effects for the products to give business value. You have one leg in the business area and one in the tech. You are accountable for identifying needs for updated business processes or other changes with end-user and customer needs and how the product is realized, and you drive these changes needed to optimize the product and processes connected to it.
Responsibilities
Responsible for the contribution of specialized business area expertise to the business value of the products, both from an end-user and customer perspective
Be a natural point of contact working to create understanding regarding the product purpose and plan, both within, outside, and between products.
Responsible for identifying new product features based on wanted business outcomes and customer needs by assessing feasibility and requirements.
Responsible for translating business needs into user stories to be implemented into products.
Further, develop a deep understanding of existing business needs and processes within the area using data and user insights to build material that will make business decisions and initiatives critical to scale.
Responsible for ensuring that the delivered product meets intended business value, via acceptance tests and training of end-users and stakeholders. Engage and motivate end-users.
Support the definition of acceptance criteria and perform UAT.
Continuously improve the cooperation between different stakeholders to create an understanding of how tech can enable the business and how business is integrated into tech.
Qualifications
Experience within one or several business areas related to store processes.
Deep understanding of business processes connected to products.
Skilled in pinpointing and building business cases for what is needed to improve end-user efficiency, resulting in business value and customer satisfaction.
Strong ability to contribute to solving complex functional problems within the product relating to subject matter expertise.
Experience/interest in working with product and product improvements to support business needs.
Ability to understand product development from ideation to release.
Ability to understand how the product is built, prioritization, and impact of own products and other products.
Skilled in setting priorities and analyzing the impact from business and tech perspectives.
Skilled in explaining why specific priorities are made due to technical implications within own and related products.
Skilled in networking with stakeholders and end-users at various levels and functions.
Additional Information
This role is based out of Stockholm, Sweden. If you feel your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please apply by sending your CV (no need for a cover letter) by 9th June 2024.
Diversity, Inclusion, and Innovation
At H&M Group, we're deeply committed to fostering a Diverse & Inclusive environment. We actively seek out qualified candidates regardless of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, or age.
Our commitment to an inclusive workplace drives our dynamic and forward-thinking culture. Regardless of your background, origin, or preferences, your application is warmly welcomed. We value diverse perspectives and skills, and every applicant contributes to our vibrant, creative community. Join us and be part of the future we're building.
Our Offer
At H&M Group, you're not just joining a team - you're joining a value-driven culture and an expansive tech network. Enjoy perks like staff discount cards, flexible work arrangements, wellness benefits, parental support, and more. Here, you're encouraged to be yourself, experiment, and chart your own growth path. As you flourish, so do we, with opportunities to create tangible impacts and shape the future. Så ansöker du
