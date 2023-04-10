Business Development Representative B2B SaaS
2023-04-10
Business Development Representative B2B SaaS - Nasdaq Governance Solutions - Nordic & DACH Market
Nasdaq Corporate Solutions offers an unmatched suite of advanced technology, analytics and consultative services spanning across investor relations and governance teams within organisations. As part of our growth across the EMEA region we are currently seeking a Business Development Representative to join our wonderful Nordic team! This role will be focused on developing a localized business plan with our local Sales Representative and implementing the defined strategies to drive new sales opportunities for our Governance Solutions.
The Nasdaq Governance Solutions Business Development Representative is responsible for driving new opportunity in the region, closing sales, expanding our footprint, and ensuring client expectations are met. Our work environment is dynamic, innovative and entrepreneurial. We have a result-oriented culture that demands excellence, agility, and the desire to move quickly and precisely to seize opportunities. Our environment is progressive, dynamic, and supportive; we give employees the opportunity to develop their skills and do their best work - including a great techstack! We are looking for a candidate that best suits this environment.
Responsibilities
Support Sales Executive to identify key areas of opportunities in the market.
Create and manage prospect lists for your regions.
Maintain accurate records of your activity in Salesforce.
To contact prospective clients for Nasdaq's Governance Solutions using the available tech-stack, cold-calling and emailing.
Research and qualify new leads.
Develop new business, schedule meetings and create opportunities for Nasdaq's Governance and Board collaboration suite of products, inline with KPIs.
Research relevant and new opportunities and monitor all relevant new stories.
Follow the Nasdaq consultative selling approach.
Maintain high quality service by establishing and enforcing organizational standards
Undertake continual development and industry training to maintain Nasdaq's position as the leading global provider
Competencies:
Excellent communication and presentation skills (verbal & written); strong interpersonal skills; extensive experience developing and executing on sales and account management plans. Comfortable engaging with C-Suite, GC/AGC, Head of IR and Corporate Secretaries.
Ability to demonstrate and understands key business drivers, aware the competitive landscape and the factors that differentiate them in the market.
Effective at planning and prioritizes work using resources in the best possible way to complete tasks on time and with high quality.
Provides creative insights and / or solutions to address client / organizational challenges.
Builds rapport with key decision makers to become a trusted advisor; leverages existing relationships.
Gains insight into creating opportunities (e.g., progress meetings, fact-finding/exploratory meetings) to build relationships and looks for signals that the customer may need additional products/ services.
Demonstrates knowledge of external trends (i.e. business trends, regulatory issues, global implications) to contribute to the anticipation of customers' needs.
Collaborates with colleagues and internal business group leaders to assess customers' immediate and long-term needs, contributes in defining solution offerings.
Demonstrates confidence while delivering presentation materials to audiences; makes technical information clear, providing appropriate illustrations and examples.
Embraces customer centricity as a key driver of success and makes decisions with customers in mind, soliciting customer feedback and actively following-up pre-sale and post-sale.
Develops specialized customer expertise and matches customer needs to appropriate solutions across business functions; anticipates customer needs ahead of time.
Certifications/Education
College/ university degree or relevant work experience equivalent required, MBA preferred, not essential.
Experience
1 Year +
Languages: German, Swedish or any other Nordic language
Primary Location
Stockholm OR Copenhagen
Job Type
Full time
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
Apply online: http://nasdaqinc.contacthr.com/123094952
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-10
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nasdaq Stockholm AB
(org.nr 556420-8394), http://nasdaqinc.contacthr.com/123094952
Tullvaktsvägen 15 (visa karta
)
115 56 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Nasdaq Jobbnummer
7640042