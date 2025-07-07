Business Development Manager - Business Governance & Transformation
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2025-07-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Ready to shape tomorrow's society together with us?
We are on a super exciting journey to be ready for our Volvo Group long-term targets to be 100% fossil free, 100% safe and 100% more productive. To get there, we see a big need to accelerate platform systems and technology transformation.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
We need to strengthen our team within Business Governance & Transformation at GTP Purchasing Strategy & Digitalization (PS&D) with a Business Development Manager.
What you will do
As Business Development Manager, you are a Purchasing Strategy Specialist who excels in identifying, developing, and improving Purchasing solutions and ways of working to drive efficiency, harmonization, and best practices in line with our Purchasing strategic priorities.
Together with your colleagues, you work to ensure there are efficient and effective processes and governance structures in place. You ensure the right needs are identified to develop the right solutions. With complete end to end responsibility, we secure processes are correctly deployed, and the intended value has been delivered. To execute, we work in close collaboration with GTP line functions as well as close collaboration with GTX colleagues.
Mindset, experience and competence you bring
Our processes and digital solutions are enablers for our organization to deliver. Hence our team's execution is of greatest importance for the overall success. You bring a value driven mindset and strong networking culture.
You can identify strategic needs and translate them into actionable roadmaps with large owner mentality to enable end to end business value that support Volvo Group Purchasing strategic and operational ambitions over time.
The role requires extensive experience in Purchasing development with strong problem-solving attitude and ability to lead. Experience from Sourcing excellence, project management as well as operations and service market are also great attributes for this role. Challenges and opportunities faced are often complex and require strong collaboration and communication skills.
You also bring strong change management capabilities to drive transformation, ensure effective deployment, and validate adoption across the organization to sustain long-term impact.
You probably have a master's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Engineering, or a related field.
Other appreciated attributes for this role:
Structured with an analytical and logical mindset
Appreciate feedback and seek continuous improvement
Being a strong networker and connector in various ecosystems
Able to lead colleagues in a trustful manner
Open minded with a positive attitude
Team oriented and put value in trust-based collaboration
This is us, your new colleagues
You will be part of the Business Governance & Transformation team at GTP Purchasing Strategy & Digitalization (PS&D). This is a fantastic team with a great mix of nationalities, experiences and a strong collaborative attitude.
We believe being a high performer comes from having the courage to act and have fun along the way. Trust, honesty, flexibility and accountability are guiding stars.
Curious and eager to learn more about this opportunity? Are we the perfect match?
Can you visualize yourself in this great team to drive change and play a vital role in shaping the Volvo future? We cannot wait to welcome you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
Gropegårdsgatan 10 (visa karta
)
417 15 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Purchasing Jobbnummer
9420899