Business Data Analyst
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-10-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions.
Who are you?
In this role, you will...
* Structure and build the Volvo Group business glossary based on an agreed taxonomy and guidelines
* Identify, analyze and document the meaning, usage, and relationships of group-common data elements used across companies, systems and processes within Volvo Group together with business stakeholders.
* Collaborate in networks and with subject matter experts, data analysts, and other stakeholders to gather input and validate the accuracy of the business glossary.
* Secure business terminology standardization and drive overall glossary consistency and clarity for communication and use across the organization and different teams.
Your future team
You will join the Data Governance team. In total we are about two handfuls of skilled and dedicated individuals, experts in the areas of data governance, change management, metadata management, and data modeling.
What's in it for you?
We dream big, and we're thrilled to grow together with you. In this role, your passion for structuring, analyzing, understanding, and documenting data will shine. With over three years of hands-on experience in areas such as business glossaries, data catalogs, data analysis, and business analysis, you have demonstrated expertise in data definitions. Your ability to communicate complex data concepts in clear, "business-friendly" terms sets you apart, making even the most intricate ideas understandable.
Fluent in both written and spoken English, you collaborate well with others, listening to diverse perspectives and working effectively as a team to achieve great results. Your positive, can-do attitude fosters a productive work environment, and if you're familiar with agile methodologies, you'll have an edge in applying these ways of working to your role. Together, we'll achieve great things!
Ready for the next move?
We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package, along with some great perks our team loves. You'll work in a diverse, international environment with a supportive and skilled team. This role gives you the chance to dive into impactful projects that are critical to Volvo Group's business and gain high-level management visibility. You'll help shape the foundation of our data landscape, keeping it ready for the latest technologies and innovations.
Collaborating with various business stakeholders and specialists from areas like data engineering, project management, and more, you'll be part of a team that values open, transparent discussions-even on tough topics. The work environment is built on trust, where your contributions are recognized, and you'll have a direct impact on the team's direction and objectives. You'll also experience the benefits of an agile work culture on a company-wide scale, with plenty of opportunities to work independently and drive success.
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Digital & IT is the hub for digital development within Volvo Group. Imagine yourself working with cutting-edge technologies in a global team, represented in more than 30 countries. We are dedicated to leading the way of tomorrow's transport solutions, guided by a strong customer mindset and high level of curiosity, both as individuals and as a team. Here, you will thrive in your career in an environment where your voice is heard and your ideas matter. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "14057-42875781". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Navya Tadepalli +46761588349 Jobbnummer
8933917