Business Controllers for client in Västerås
Lernia Bemanning AB / Controllerjobb / Västerås Visa alla controllerjobb i Västerås
2024-10-17
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lernia Bemanning AB i Västerås
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige
Experienced Business Controllers for client in Västerås
Experienced business controller wanted for an exciting opportunity within our clients R&D department. Join the dynamic team of 250 employees and take charge of monthly closings, forecasts, and project controlling. Support management and project managers with financial expertise. Expand your global network with this English-speaking role. Don't miss out - apply now!
Job desciption
As a Business Controller for this clients R&D department, you will independently manage monthly closings, forecasts, and project controlling. You will provide financial support to management and project managers, while maintaining constant communication with relevant stakeholders regarding financial and market situations.
Requirements
We are looking for an experienced business controller with expertise R&D. You will be responsible for optimizing financial performance, conducting financial analysis, and providing recommendations for business solutions. As a key partner to the business leader, you will contribute to defining the strategy and ensure compliance with standards and regulations. Fluency in English is required.
Join us in this exciting opportunity!
Our offer
Our global leading industry-client is seeking an experienced Business Controller to join their dynamic team. As a key business partner, you will play a crucial role in optimizing financial performance and supporting effective decision-making. With a strong focus on strategy and collaboration, this is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the success of a cutting-edge organization. Fluent English skills required.
How to apply
Welcome to apply for the job by submitting your CV and cover letter via the link. If you have any questions, please contact the responsible recruiter, via email: alexandra.kung@lernia.se
We work with continuous selection and may fill the position as soon as we find the right person. Therefore, please submit your application as soon as possible! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lernia Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556472-7013) Arbetsplats
Lernia Bemanning & Rekrytering Jobbnummer
8961186