Business Controller to People Transport Solutions
Scania CV AB / Controllerjobb / Södertälje Visa alla controllerjobb i Södertälje
2024-12-12
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
The objective of the Finance and Business Control function in Sales and Marketing is to support and enable profitable and cost-efficient business activities that deliver customer value. We focus on measuring and setting targets for volumes, profitability, and expenses within Sales and Marketing's different functions. The department is responsible for business navigation by performance analysis and follow-up of S&M's global activities in order to support operations and initiate corrective actions to fulfill the common goals. The function carries out several activities within all finance functions such as business controlling, analysis, accounting, and reporting as well as special assignments and business cases.
Business control for People Transport Solutions (KCNB) is now looking for a business-oriented controller with a solid financial background to be a part of our team. You will be part of a small controlling team and report to the Head of Business Control, People Transport Solutions. The position offers a wide variety of responsibilities with both finance and business objectives and provides the possibility to extend your network both within Sales and Marketing as well as other finance functions within the industrial system.
Main areas of responsibility
Controlling and analysis of the business area People Transport Solutions with a focus to support the Scania strategy of becoming a Leader in Sustainable transport and driving the shift.
Navigate and challenge the organisation by providing the Area sales management and Product management with business- and financial information and analysis of volumes, revenues and margins.
Actively take part and lead the work in governing the global bus business by setting targets, performing forecasts and other financial plans. When there are deviations, the controller demands/supports necessary action plans from the area responsible.
Projects and investigations within Finance and Business Control (KC) that enable improved support tools, routines, methods and systems for new demands.
Focus on developing the controlling methods in KCNB.
Your profile
We are looking for an enthusiastic person who is inspired by a highly dynamic environment where you, in a self-motivated way, challenge the business on a daily basis. The bus business takes place in a continuously changing environment that puts pressure on you as a controller to adapt to the current situation. In addition, the work includes many ad hoc analyses which require that you can independently coordinate and adapt to new demands and circumstances often within a short timeframe. You have a proven record of working with improvement work and have a mentality where you dare to question existing methods and ways of working. As a person, you are responsible, organized, and ready to challenge the current situation or process step by step and implement changes. You are good at converting needs into clear goals and deliveries for both yourself and surrounding interfaces. You have the ability to analyse big data volumes, see the key drivers of the result, and convert that into pedagogic communication material for various stakeholders.
Furthermore, you
Have an MSc in Economics and Business Administration or an MSc in Industrial Engineering and Management.
Have several years of relevant work experience.
Are fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Have very good knowledge of Microsoft Office and good general IS/IT competence for personal efficiency.
We offer you
A dynamic controller role with the possibility to truly work close to the sales and product area of People Transport Solutions. You have the possibility to impact the decision marking and outcome of strategies for Sales and Marketing. You will be part of a large organisation with a lot of contact with people outside of the finance area which will provide you with a deeper knowledge of Scania's business model/products and a good network within Scania and Sales and Marketing.
For more information, contact
Joel Lind, Head of Controlling People Transport Solutions, joel.lind@scania.com
.
Application
Your application should include a CV and Cover letter. Please apply no later than January 12th. We look forward to receiving your application!
A background check might be conducted for this position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9058486