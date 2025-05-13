Business Controller needed!
Are you an experienced controller with a strong financial background and a track record from complex, global environments? We're looking for someone with at least five years in financial or business control, solid system knowledge, and the skills to navigate a multinational setting with confidence. Are you the one we are looking for?
About the position
We are looking for a Business Controller to support our clients Technology function in their office in Gothenburg. The client is a major player in the automotive industry.
Key Responsibilities:
Drive closing and estimate activities for the Technology organization
Oversee accounting, financial reporting, budgeting, variance analysis, compliance, and audit within the function
Serve as a financial business partner-providing insights and advice to support strategic decisions
Manage investment controlling
Review, coordinate, and consolidate OPEX, forecasts, estimates, and business plans
Conduct analysis of key performance indicators (financial and operational)
Challenge existing business practices and recommend improvements to drive efficiency
Develop and communicate financial strategies aligned with business goals
Your characteristics
The ideal candidate is a strong leader with solid experience in business control-preferably within a global, fast-paced environment such as the automotive industry. We are looking for a strategic thinker with a proactive, solution-oriented mindset. You should have the ability to translate financial analysis into actionable business strategies and possess strong communication and presentation skills. Excellent interpersonal abilities and stakeholder management are key to succeeding in this position, and you should feel comfortable working in dynamic environments where tight deadlines are a part of everyday life.
Is this the next big step in your career? We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Minimum 5 years of experience in financial or business control
Bachelor's degree in accounting, finance, or a related field
Proven experience with financial tools such as SAP R/3, VGCS, Essbase (Hyperion), Power BI, and MS Office
Experience working in complex, multinational organizations
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2026-01-23. Start 2025-06-02.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 35256 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
