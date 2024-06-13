Business Controller For a leading retail company
2024-06-13
We are now looking for a Business Controller with an interest in and understanding of Technology. This is a consultancy opportunity with a one year contract starting as soon as possible.
About Client:
Our client is a Swedish multinational clothing company headquartered in Stockholm. They operate in 74 countries with over 5,000 stores under the various company brands, with 126,000 full-time equivalent positions. It is the second-largest global clothing retailer. The company makes its online shopping available in 33 countries.
As Business Controller, you will collaborate and work closely with stakeholders and other senior leaders within and outside Business Tech. A central part of the role will be to guide and support your units and to contribute to continuous improvement. Your main focus is to enable and encourage a sound business mindset for the invested funds to maximize business value in line with company objectives, while ensuring good control and knowledge of our spend.
As a Business Controller, you 'll be an integral part of a collaborative team working closely with fellow controllers on a daily basis. We are looking for someone whose communication style is clear, inspiring and inclusive and who can effectively influence, empower and motivate others. In addition, you will contribute to a positive workplace where honest feedback is encouraged and appreciated. You should enjoy working in a changing environment and approach improvements and new ways of working with an open mind.
Furthermore, you will:
* Be responsible for the execution of budgeting, forecasting and reporting for your units and consolidate financial reporting for Business Tech
* Manage monthly cut activities
* Support with analysis and guidance for strategic decisions and how to implement them
* Monitor and secure specific financial flows (recharge costs, invoices, accruals)
* Ensure data quality in relevant systems and sources
* Participate in the work to continuously optimize our budgeting and forecast processes
* Undertake analysis and investigations which contribute to business impact and cost consciousness
* Inform and educate Business Tech leaders on financial planning and follow-up
* Support and control the purchase processes including invoice handling and agreements
* Be involved all the way from analysis and setting short-term goals to follow-ups and building long-term strategies and challenging the way we do business.
* Have leadership ability, entrepreneurial spirit and a strategic mindset
* Have a genuine curiosity and interest in technology as well as numbers
Qualifications:
We believe you are flexible, pragmatic and able to work in an environment that is not yet formalized. We believe that you have the ability to support the business with a clear customer focus in mind and the ability to challenge and act independently, take own initiatives and lead the way - always striving to find the best way forward and with a strategic mindset. You are structured, analytical, and passionate about people. You understand and embrace agile ways of working and incorporate them into our daily work. You are a true team player and believe in a culture of collaboration, transparency, and trust.
Furthermore, we believe you have:
* Minimum 3 years of experience of a similar Controller role, preferably in a global company
* Academic degree in business, engineering or equivalent area
* A solid understanding of financial principles and practices
* Ability to facilitate constructive communication, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing between different stakeholders
* Strong analytical and problem-solving skills and able to find solutions in complex situations and involve and influence various stakeholders
* Proficiency in financial tools and software such as Excel, Pbi, SAP etc.
* Ability to challenge status quo and ways of working
* Ability to inspire and come up with new ideas
* Ability to prioritize and focus on what is important
Sounds interesting?
