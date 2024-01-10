Business Controller
Do you want to be part of a journey and contribute to the development of our organization? Then this might be the job for you! At Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions and division Rock Tools, we're now looking for a driven and innovative Business Controller to join us.
About your job
In this position, you manage business controlling activities within the production unit, including budgeting, forecasting, financial reporting, and analysis to ensure accuracy and compliance. You evaluate the unit's financial performance against targets, identifying areas for improvement, cost-saving opportunities, automation, and efficiency enhancements through the utilization of the ERP system. Providing financial insights and recommendations to guide decision-making, such as investment opportunities and resource allocation, is part of your job.
Also included in your job is to:
Work closely with production unit management to develop and execute financial strategies that support the production unit's objectives and contribute to overall company goals.
Implement robust controls and ensure adherence to financial regulations and company policies, mitigating risks and safeguarding assets.
Prepare and validate business cases and investment proposals.
Be a super user for the finance and business control function in SAP S4/Hana.
The location for this position is Sandviken, and some travel to Stockholm is part of this job.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with a degree in Finance or Business Administration, or equivalent experience gained from work experience. You have several years' experience in Finance and Business controlling, as well as exceptional skills in SAP S4/Hana. It's beneficial to have experience from ERP implementations or process development. Acting in a global environment calls for fluency in English and Swedish.
You're innovative with a profound business acumen and comfortable in making decisions and driving change. With your strong communication and stakeholder management skills, you enjoy collaborating with others through professional networks across our business.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Application
This recruitment has an ongoing selection process, please send your application as soon as possible, but no later than January 25, 2024. Job ID: R0063049.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Suraj Jagtap, recruiting manager, +46 (0)70 610 14 84
Union contacts - Sweden
Per Hedman, Unionen, +46 (0)70 205 37 08
Rickard Andreasson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 763 66 26
Linda Adamsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 616 03 10
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
.
