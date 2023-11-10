Business Controller - Corporate Functions
Mölnlycke Health Care AB / Controllerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla controllerjobb i Göteborg
2023-11-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mölnlycke Health Care AB i Göteborg
Grow your career in an international environment
Do you want a career that impacts millions of people for the good? At Mölnlycke, you'll be helping to equip medical professionals with solutions to improve outcomes for patients. And you'll develop your career in a growing organisation with an inspirational culture - where you'll be recognised for the results you've achieved.
Mölnlycke's Group Business Control team is now looking for a new Business Controller - Corporate Functions to join us. This position will be placed at the global HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden.
PURPOSE OF POSITION
Create value by providing insights for corporate functions, thus influencing their business counterparts to make better decisions.
Lead, coordinate and manage Corporate Functions controlling & financial activities at multi-site level.
Challenge the status quo and champion finance as well as enterprise-level transformation.
Support strategy execution and decision-making.
Be a trusted business partner for Corporate functions.
Act as key contact for stakeholders, translate and direct to relevant parties.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
Be a Finance Business Partner for a number of Corporate functions.
Lead the forecast process for these functions.
Performing monthly follow up of actuals, proactively act on incorrectness and comment on evolution and variation.
Translate analytics and visualize insights into business value.
Strengthen business case understanding and utilization as well as challenge input, rational and benefits.
Challenge stakeholders in driving activities and corrective actions.
Foster a learning and sharing culture.
Drive simplification and harmonization.
Secure Corporate function's costs are allocated to the Business Areas based on the Group 's principles. You will also ensure financial structure is optimized to support G&A cost follow up and establish Corp function business controlling.
CAPABILITIES; QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
Qualifications
Education with a relevant finance degree
At least 3 years of experience from different aspects of business control
Full professional proficiency English
Skills in Excel and SAP
Skillset
Commercial and organizational acumen
Communication and influential skills
Relationship and stakeholder management
Business insight and decision support
Strategic thinking
Global mindset and adaptability
Making sense of complexity
Mindset
Intellectual curiosity
Bias for action and problem solving
Agile decision making and calculated risk-taking
Confidence and maturity to challenge peers
Coping with ambiguity and championing change
Our approach to diversity and inclusion
We strive to have a diverse mix of people from different cultures, ages, geographies and genders, to reflect the world in which we operate and to facilitate innovative thinking across the business.
Please apply at earliest possible convenience as we are looking to close this recruitment process shortly. Last day to apply is November 26th.
About Mölnlycke
Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical products and solutions company that equips healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient, clinical and economic outcomes.
Our business is organised in the four business areas Wound Care, Operating Room Solutions, Gloves and Antiseptics, where customer centricity, sustainability and digitalisation are at the heart of everything we do.
Mölnlycke employs around 8,700 people. The company headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden and we operate in more than 100 countries worldwide. Mölnlycke is a founding partner of GoCo Health Innovation City, a world-class innovation cluster for health, and in early 2025 our headquarters will move there.
Since 2007, the company has been part of Investor AB, an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies which was founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916. For more information, please visit www.molnlycke.com
and www.molnlycke.com/careers Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mölnlycke Health Care AB
(org.nr 556547-5489)
Gamlestadsvägen 3 C (visa karta
)
402 52 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Mölnlycke Health Care AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Mölnlycke Health Care AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8254554