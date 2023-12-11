Business Area Manager - Data Community & Enablement
2023-12-11
Company Description
We want to make it possible for everyone to look, feel and do good. We take pride in our history of making fashion accessible to everyone and our ambition is to always offer fashion and quality at a great price in a sustainable way.
Do you want to join H&M on a journey to develop our brand for the future? At H&M, we believe that a strong brand is a prerequisite for a healthy business. H&M Brand Development is a global function with the mission to build brand value that grows the business. We set and drive a holistic brand- and creative strategy and build an inspiring brand experience across all touchpoints and every interaction with consumers around the world. We create and steer brand building marketing. We set the frame and orchestrate the global marketing budget and brand calendar. We support the business with frameworks and tools to empower the regions and business units to grow our customer base.
Job Description
Are you passionate about fostering a culture of data literacy? Do you thrive on building communities and love bringing people together over the shared goal of leveraging data for impactful insights? If so, we invite you to apply for this position. As the Business Area Manager for Data Community & Enablement in AI, Analytics & Data, Business Tech, you will play a vital role for us in our mission to make H&M Group a truly data and insight driven company. We are looking for a skilled leader with experience from strategic communication and community building in a data-driven environment.
Responsibilities
Establish and nurture a vibrant data community within the company, fostering a culture of sharing and learning around data.
Develop and execute communication strategies to enhance understanding and engagement within the data community.
Facilitate collaboration and knowledge-sharing among data teams and stakeholders, creating forums for discussion, learning and problem-solving.
Drive initiatives that advance our journey towards being a data-driven organisation, including educational programs, workshops, and internal events.
Organise and execute events and drive communication activities within the AI, Analytics and Data tech center.
Write newsletters and maintain other communication channels to ensure the data community is well-informed and updated with relevant information.
Qualifications
Skills and abilities
Bachelor's or Master's degree in a related field
5+ years of experience in communications and community building within a data-driven environment
Strong understanding of data, AI and analytics
Exceptional communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to engage and inspire a diverse audience
Strong skills in communicating technology to a non-tech audience
Proven track record in developing and executing communication strategies and community-building initiatives
Experience in driving education and training programs
Functional Knowledge
Communication
Stakeholder Engagement
Data, AI and Analytics
Leadership Behaviours
As a role model for our values and putting them into action, you are expected to demonstrate excellent cognitive, social and emotional skills and know how to nurture them in others by having the ability to...
• commit to directional decisions, take ownership of the whole and collaborate across boundaries
• create trust and dare to lead
• communicate in a timely and clear way
• strive for speed, reduce complexity and focus on the outcome
Additional Information
This is a full-time permanent position, starting as soon as possible and is based on-site in our Head Offices in Stockholm.
If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your CV in English (no cover letter) and also a link to your portfolio. Due to GDPR we only accept applications through our career page.
We look forward to receiving your application!
H&M is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
