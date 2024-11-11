Business Analyst within Transaction Monitoring | SEB, Stockholm
The recently established Financial Crime Prevention (FCP) function will further accelerate SEBs deployment of financial crime prevention capabilities to continuously meet regulatory expectations and to become a leader in fighting financial crime.
The FCP Transaction Monitoring Technology and Investigation Platforms unit is now looking for a driven and proactive Business Analyst to contribute to the business-driven development by taking an active part in going from idea to implementation of processes and tools.
About the role:
As a Business Analyst at SEB, you'll be part of an inclusive team of professional and engaged colleagues. You'll have the opportunity to work in a dynamic and international environment in close collaboration with development organisations (Tribes). You will be responsible for identifying business requirements, liaising with stakeholders, conducting analysis and together with the team ensuring that our platform solutions align with our strategic goals. Your knowledge and excellent communication skills are critical in bridging the gap between our business objectives and technological capabilities. By collaborating and networking with other internal teams within FCP and Technology, you'll also have room to explore other business areas and grow your skills further.
To thrive in this role, we believe you have:
• Academic degree in Finance, Business or a relevant field;
• Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to think critically and strategically;
• Ability to manage multiple priorities and work effectively in a fast-paced environment;
• Strong interpersonal skills to interact effectively with both business and technical stakeholders;
• Great communication skills and fluency in English;
