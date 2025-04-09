Business Analyst to Samsung
Om tjänsten Uppdragsperiod: 12-maj-2025 - 11-maj-2026
This role will be part of the Management Control team in Samsung Electronics Nordic AB. Management control team is supporting the management group's decision making. We have an overall view on the business status and monitor business performance from business planning to the actual outcome by tracking key performance indicators. We are also doing analysis in various business-related topics. Join us and improve yourself to be a problem solver! What will this role achieve?This role will be a core part in the Management control team by providing relevant analysis result to the management group timely. Active support as an in-house business consultant to the management group is the main responsibility. What will be your key deliverables?
• Drive in-depth analysis on profitability in different level of dimension
• Provide the ecomonic outlook in the Nordic region
• Support ad-hoc request from top management
• Support business planning (current month forecast, 3 month-rolling target plan)
• Monitoring and verifying the month-end closing result
What will be the jobs scope?
• Leverage data analytics and visualization tools to deliver insights on operational trends and financial result regularly to management group
• Assist with the preparation of weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual internal and external reporting requests, as well as automating reporting processes
• Play a strategic role in the monitoring and planning of the company's different level of overhead cost
• Participate in the simulation of profitability in business cases, as well as advanced quantitative analysis and financial models
• Assist with other ad hoc tasks to ensure the Management control team manages its deliverables to Europe HQ and HQ
Kvalifikationer
• Academic degree in Business Administration, Finance or similar
• Minimum two, preferably more years of business/financial analysis experience in the international environment
• Excellence in MS Office (especially Excel)
• Fluent in English. Swedish is a plus
• Passionate to learn and grow
• Good interpersonal skills (especially in the multicultural environment)
• Flexible and agile
• Organized and structured
• Influential and energetic
• Cooperative and independent
Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast moving industry, there are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates tempo, change and to take own initiatives.
