Business Analyst
2025-01-22
Job Description
Are you ready to take your next step within H&M Group and do you want to make a difference within Logistics Controlling & Analytics? Do you have a passion for solving complex technical problems and learn quickly? Are you a team player ready to join a diverse Analytics team that will accelerate your own experience? The Global Logistics Controlling & Analytics team within H&M is now looking for a Business Analyst to take on this exciting challenge. Are you the one?
The Business Analyst team is part of the Controlling & Analytics department in Logistics, which is supporting all Brands and business models within H&M Group. The team is diversified with colleagues with different backgrounds working closely together to improve the business. As a team member you will also work in close cooperation with many departments within H&M - both globally and regionally.
Key Responsibilities
As a Business Analyst you will be working as the logistics functions backbone of the company with solving complex technical problems and have an end-to-end view. This is an opportunity to get onboard on a transformation journey at the world's leading fashion retailers and where you drive transparency in demand driving supply chain. You will be a part of a team of controllers and analysts where you will be a leading part in a specific competence area. Our ideal candidate is self-going and has an interest and drive in data analytics.
Your main responsibilities will be to:
Collaboration with Logistics Program in Business Tech to drive the data migration from Microsoft Azure to Google Cloud Platform
Together with the project manager, align Logistics priorities and take part of PI planning, follow up progress throughout the PI.
Work closely with business stakeholders and specify requirements in a structured way to ensure the data foundation.
Support and coordinate acceptance testing.
Build Power BI reports and data models that take H&M's analytical capabilities to the next level.
Perform comprehensive analysis to support ad-hoc reporting requests.
Project manage cross functional & cross regional report development projects.
Identify, initiate, and drive various data quality investigations and improvements, including daily monitoring.
Ensure that security is set up according to logistics needs and legal requirements.
Close collaboration with BT to rollout changes requirements on Legacy data platform
Represent Logistics in the H&M Analytics forums encouraging the development of the analytics competence within Logistics function and collaboration with analysts in other functions.
Qualifications
To be successful in this role we see that you have:
At least 2 years of experience within roles as Business/Data analyst or similar roles
A higher education within business administration, engineering, or statistics
Strong drive or interest in analytics
Experience/knowledge in SQL.
Strong analytical skills and the ability to comprehend high level data architecture.
Ability to communicate complex and large amounts of data through effective visualizations and dashboarding in Power BI
A background in Retail and/or Supply Chain is considered as a plus.
Strong communication and project management skills
Advanced knowledge in Microsoft Excel,
Fluent written and spoken English.
As a person we believe that you are an open minded, flexible and a communicative team player full of drive and optimism. You believe in collaboration and thrive in a constantly changing environment. You are curious by nature and triggered by the challenge of a complex problem. You have a self-going personality with a strong sense of responsibility and have a genuine interest in creating business value out of data. You are actively following the latest developments in BI tech and have the drive and knowledge to realize its potential.
Additional Information
This is a parental leave cover position starting as soon as possible and will be based, preferably, in Stockholm or close by a logistics facility within Europe with willingness to travel to Stockholm.
Locations of H&M Logistics' main facilities in EU: Stockholm/Eskilstuna or Gothenburg/Boras (SE), Hamburg (DE), Poznan, Warsaw (PL), Brussels/Ghlin (BE), Copenhagen (DK), Madrid (ES), London/Birmingham/Milton Keynes (GB), Piacenza/Stradella (IT), Eindhoven/Tilburg (NL), Vienna (AT).
If you feel that your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please send your CV in English by latest 03 February 2025 the assessment process will start immediately so please apply as soon as possible!
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group here.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program - HIP. Learn more about the program here.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
