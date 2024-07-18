Business Analyst - Teamcenter Manufacturing.
2024-07-18
We are looking for a Business Analyst - Teamcenter Manufacturing Lifecycle Management.
Candidates will be selected now but interviews will be in August
Assignment description:
As a business analyst within Manufacturing Lifecycle Management (MLM), you will be part of the Product Software, MLM & Verification department within the Product Creation & Manufacturing Engineering area at organization. The team is building the manufacturing related capabilities in Teamcenter, working with the Manufacturing Bill of Materials, Bill of Process, Bill of Equipment as well as Advanced Product Quality Planning (APQP).
Collaboration with Manufacturing Engineering (Skövde), R&D (Gothenburg) and two production plants in Skövde and Zhangjiakou is essential.
You will:
Identify, analyze, and map business requirements within the MLM area.
Analyze Teamcenter capabilities and evaluate them to see if they meet the business requirements.
Work with resolving issues in the deployed solutions in the product.
Skill requirements:
We believe you have experience working with Manufacturing Engineering data. You also have previous experience working with Siemens Teamcenter Active Workspace and it's meriting if you have experience with the Teamcenter quality module.
Ideally 5+ years of experience with Teamcenter solution design & development
Hands-on experience working with Manufacturing engineering data.
Knowledge of Teamcenter structure management, workflows, stylesheets, etc.
Experience of working in agile processes
Creative mindset, an open mind for new solutions, good communication skills and a great team player.
Location : Skövde (SE) or Gothenburg (SE)
