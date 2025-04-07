Bridge Engineer
WSP is a global consulting firm assisting public and private clients to plan, develop, design, construct, operate and maintain thousands of critical infrastructure projects around the world.
We're currently seeking a Bridge Engineer to work on an exciting and growing project portfolio. This is an exciting opportunity for technically able, self-motivated individuals with the desire to advance their career in a dynamic environment. You'll be located in Stockholm, but the teams are spread throughout Sweden.
About the job
As a bridge engineer at WSP you'll be working as a designer of bridges and civil engineering structures, within our varied construction projects. You're expected to lead small tasks and work in moderate size assignments following our overall quality routine and WSP's project routines. Furthermore, you're expected to be a diverse problem solver in projects of medium complexity, helping and guiding junior engineering colleagues.
You'll work with the overall delivery of projects through all phases of the project lifecycle and the development of preliminary and detailed designs.
At WSP you have the opportunity to develop in your role and be a part of our internal workforce in regard to developing the technical aspects of our work, or work toward a role within project management.
Qualifications
In order to be qualified for the role, we expect you to have at least a bachelor's degree in civil engineering, with five years of experience as a bridge designer. You have experience from inspections, structural design, drafting and design verification, with main focus on structural engineering of bridges. We prefer if you also have experience from FE-modelling and parametric modelling with Grasshopper.
Contact
Johan Lindersson, Head of Department, johan.lindersson@wsp.com
Connie Larín, HR Recruitment, connie.larin@wsp.com
Application deadline
Selection takes place on an ongoing basis, but we need your application no later than April 17, 2025.
