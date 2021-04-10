Brand Manager - Mycorena AB - Marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
Brand Manager
Mycorena AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-10
Mycorena is a fast-growing biotech startup in Göteborg and we're creating the next generation of protein for sustainable food products. We care about how the world will produce food in the future and how the food industry must change to become more sustainable and innovative.
One of the most important things for us is how we build our brand and become the next big thing in foodtech worldwide! We are expanding fast and now want to take the next step in our growth phase. We are looking for a Brand Manager to join our team, someone who has previous experience from brand building and eager to be part of a fast growing start up - being responsible for all our Marketing & Branding Activities.
What will you do?
We are looking for someone that enjoys both day-to-day marketing activities and long-term-strategy making. The objectives of this role are:
Handling all our Brand and Marketing activities, on a strategic and practical level
Create and coordinate content (Blogs, SoMe, images and design, newsletter, marketing materials, etc)
Being responsible for website rework and updates
Establish continuous and engaging (Social) Media and press presence
What type of person are we looking for?
We are a highly dynamic and diversified team building something bigger. This requires that everyone can fill different roles and learn on the spot. We are looking for someone that fits the following points:
Highly ambitious and active person that wants to grow with us
Skills within design software, photography and hands-on marketing
Proven experience in Brand Building and Marketing
Good understanding of Social Media engagement by being a user and creator
Good written and verbal communication skills in both English and Swedish
Desired Skills
If you bring one of these, that's extra points for you.
A degree in marketing, business or related field
Previous experience within B2B Marketing and/or Food Brands
Established News media and press contacts
Experience with wordpress or other CMS
Skills in SEO and understanding basic web development
Apply now!
If you are up for a rewarding challenge and becoming part of an ambitious and fast growing startup - Apply today!
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-10
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-27
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
MYCORENA AB
Jobbnummer
5683486
