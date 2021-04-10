Brand Manager - Mycorena AB - Marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg

Mycorena AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg2021-04-10Mycorena is a fast-growing biotech startup in Göteborg and we're creating the next generation of protein for sustainable food products. We care about how the world will produce food in the future and how the food industry must change to become more sustainable and innovative.One of the most important things for us is how we build our brand and become the next big thing in foodtech worldwide! We are expanding fast and now want to take the next step in our growth phase. We are looking for a Brand Manager to join our team, someone who has previous experience from brand building and eager to be part of a fast growing start up - being responsible for all our Marketing & Branding Activities.What will you do?We are looking for someone that enjoys both day-to-day marketing activities and long-term-strategy making. The objectives of this role are:Handling all our Brand and Marketing activities, on a strategic and practical levelCreate and coordinate content (Blogs, SoMe, images and design, newsletter, marketing materials, etc)Being responsible for website rework and updatesEstablish continuous and engaging (Social) Media and press presenceWhat type of person are we looking for?We are a highly dynamic and diversified team building something bigger. This requires that everyone can fill different roles and learn on the spot. We are looking for someone that fits the following points:Highly ambitious and active person that wants to grow with usSkills within design software, photography and hands-on marketingProven experience in Brand Building and MarketingGood understanding of Social Media engagement by being a user and creatorGood written and verbal communication skills in both English and SwedishDesired SkillsIf you bring one of these, that's extra points for you.A degree in marketing, business or related fieldPrevious experience within B2B Marketing and/or Food BrandsEstablished News media and press contactsExperience with wordpress or other CMSSkills in SEO and understanding basic web developmentApply now!If you are up for a rewarding challenge and becoming part of an ambitious and fast growing startup - Apply today!Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-10Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-27MYCORENA AB5683486