Brand Designer

Hookkoo AB / Säkerhetsjobb / Göteborg
2023-12-02


Description of the assignment
• Create and deliver original production for visual identity, branding and labelling according to Lynk & Co Design values.
• Develop guidelines and templates and support designers in various projects.
• Deliver finished originals of high quality and during periods work under time pressure and deadlines.
• Communicate the company's graphic profile with our internal Design team and take responsibility that the guidelines are being followed
• Create image management, presentations and updating of current graphic and visual elements and concepts.
• Prepare presentation material and participate in design reviews.
• Responsible for keeping order and archiving images and document files.
• Attend in relevant meetings
Qualifications and skills required for the role
E.g. degrees, years of experience, competencies needed
• Education in Graphic form/Final art or other relevant education in design, graphics and layout.
• At least 1-2 years of experience from graphic design, design agency, advertising agency or marketing department
• At least 1-2 years of experience in automotive development- and design processes.
• Knowledge in art directing CGI artists
• Passionate and strong skills in graphic design and typography
• Strong interest and talent for motion design
• Strong communicator with good presentation skills.
• Strong skills in Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop and InDesign and PowerPoint
• Skills in After Effects, Blender and Autodesk Suite are valuable
• Being a true team player, as well as having a strong drive and being able to work independently.
• Structured, methodical and analytical with good planning skills.
• Flexible and able to work under constrained time schedules and frequently revised circumstances.
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Beneficial hard skills:
• Scripting (Phyton)
Personal attributes
Be able to travel to suppliers within China and Europe if necessary.
IT/SW requirements (if applicable)
Adobe Creative Suite; After Effects; Blender; Power Point
Other
The assignment includes travel:
Yes No

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-31
Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Hookkoo AB (org.nr 559195-8839)
413 24  GÖTEBORG

Jobbnummer
8303171

