Brake System Software Verification Engineer
2024-09-02
Rollbeskrivning:
Our client in the automotive industry is currently seeking a Brake System Software Verification Engineer.
Within the Deceleration & Steering division, an exciting opportunity has opened for you to join their team as a Brake System Software Verification Engineer in the Brake Modulation team. This team holds overall responsibility for system selection, design, and verification. At ART Deceleration, they are responsible for both hardware and software, with work ranging from the early phases to the industrialization and launch of new cars in the market. Their primary role is to develop software for the brake system to meet customer expectations, significantly impacting the customer's experience of a premium car.
Main Responsibilities:
You will work on realizing a safety system for the next generation of highly automated electric vehicles and be responsible for software verification to ensure and validate the necessary functions and attributes.
You will be the main contributor to securing the future braking systems and exploring and defining new methodologies to accelerate development cycles, with a focus on the fidelity and integration of HiL (Hardware-in-the-Loop) systems.
Automatization and continuous integration will be within your scope.
You will test in various environments, from HiL to actual vehicles.
You will work in a cross-functional team using agile processes and tools, leading collaboration with other teams and suppliers.
The team is responsible for implementing and ensuring the quality of the brake system.
Team Tasks Include:
Conceptualizing, demonstrating, and integrating new virtual methodologies for brake software testing.
Collaborating with concepts and suppliers to meet platform and vehicle targets.
Breaking down complete vehicle attribute requirements to the system level and ensuring all system requirements are met.
Verifying software according to project milestones.
Developing verification methods.
Participating in continuous integration for both design and maintenance.
Utilizing Vector tools in both hardware and software.
Qualifications:
A master's degree in electrical, computational, automotive engineering, or controls and systems, with a passion for cars and chassis systems.
Competence and a strong learning ability in developing virtual analysis tools for system engineering, with the foresight to understand future needs and draw conclusions from simulation and real-world data analysis.
2-5 years of experience in software testing or development, SiL/HiL tools, and the development of one of the chassis systems for passenger cars.
Familiarity with tools such as C++, Vector, GIT/Gerrit, CANalyzer, CANoe, Vtest Studio, CAPL, and software quality assurance.
Desirable:
Experience with Autosar and Python.
Desired Attributes:
A positive attitude with high motivation and a never-give-up mindset.
A strong sense of urgency, flexibility in prioritization, and the ability to adapt to changing situations.
