Bioinformatician
2024-10-09
at the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics. Closing date: 3 November 2024.
National Bioinformatics Infrastructure Sweden (NBIS) is a large national infrastructure in rapid development providing support, tools and training to the Swedish life science research community. NBIS constitutes the bioinformatics platform at SciLifeLab, a national resource that provides advanced technologies and technical know-how in molecular biosciences. NBIS is also the Swedish node in ELIXIR, the European infrastructure for biological information.
We are now expanding NBIS's support team for cell and molecular biology related research, by recruiting 1-2 bioinformaticians who will be affiliated with the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics at Stockholm University and located at SciLifelab's Stockholm site. The successful applicants will be integrated in a vibrant bioinformatics team in an exciting research environment and will have many opportunities to further improve current skills and develop new skills to keep up with bioinformatics challenges as they emerge.
Main responsibilities
We are looking for experts that will provide advanced bioinformatic support to nationally prioritised Swedish research projects selected for scientific excellence in a wide range of studies related to cell and molecular biology. The projects will typically use omics data to determine how individual components of a biological system work together to produce a particular phenotype, in model systems as well as in a wide range of organisms.
Responsibilities include planning, initiating and executing bioinformatics analyses, communication with research groups, staying aware of current developments in the field, and writing and communicating results and reports. NBIS experts are also involved in advanced bioinformatics training for the Swedish research community. Regular internal meetings and training opportunities will be part of the work. NBIS also gives time for professional development and the opportunity to learn from a diverse team of NBIS colleagues.
The work will include some amount of travel to other Swedish universities, as knowledge exchange is a key aspect of our operation and development, to maintain cutting-edge expertise for analysis of current and emerging data types.
Qualification requirements
The successful applicants need to fulfil the following requirements:
• PhD in bioinformatics, molecular biology, computer science or related subjects the employer considers of relevance to the position
• Long experience (3+ years) in working with advanced bioinformatics analyses of omics data from high throughput technologies
• Ability to independently perform data analysis and scientific interpretation based on omics data at an internationally competitive level
• Experience of biostatistics or machine learning approaches
• Proficiency in a scripting language like R or Python, as well as ability to work efficiently in a Linux command-line environment and on high performance computer clusters
• Excellent communication skills in both written and spoken English are required as is ability to collaborate with scientists of very different backgrounds
• Ability to work in a collaborative, yet service-minded environment
• Have a willingness to learn new methods and an ability to acquire new skills
• Have the ability to independently drive projects forward.
Additional qualifications for the position are:
• Analysis experience in one or multiple of the following: epigenomics, single cell or spatial transcriptomics, multi-omics integrative analysis; and the ability to perform and evaluate such analyses to a high international standard
• Experience of support and teaching within bioinformatics
• Postdoctoral experience
• Strong skills in experimental design and software development
• "Reproducible research" and "FAIR data" are central concepts to us, and expertise in the development of reproducible code by using code sharing platforms, workflow languages and container solutions is a strong merit.
Consideration will also be given to how the applicant's experience and skills complement and strengthen the team and the scientific knowledge within NBIS.
Terms of employment
This is a full-time, indefinite-term position with a six-month trial period. Salaries at Stockholm University are determined individually; therefore, please indicate your requested salary. Start date as per agreement..
Stockholm University strives to be a workplace free from discrimination and with equal opportunities for all.
Contact
Further information about the position can be obtained from NBIS Bioinformatics Support Managers Anna Johansson, anna.johansson@scilifelab.se
, telephone +46 18 471 42 26, or Pär Engström, par.engstrom@scilifelab.se
, telephone +46 8 16 22 44.
Union representatives
Ingrid Lander (Saco-S), telephone: +46 708 16 26 64, saco@saco.su.se
, Alejandra Pizarro Carrasco (Fackförbundet ST/OFR), telephone: +46 8 16 34 89, alejandra@st.su.se
, and seko@seko.su.se
(SEKO).
Application
Apply for the position at Stockholm University's recruitment system. It is the responsibility of the applicant to ensure that the application is complete in accordance with the instructions in the job advertisement, and that it is submitted before the deadline.
Only include the cover letter and CV in your application. Bring copies of grades and certificates if you are called to an interview.
The instructions for applicants are available at: How to apply for a position.
You are welcome to apply!
Stockholm University contributes to the development of sustainable democratic society through knowledge, enlightenment and the pursuit of truth.
Individuell lönesättning Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stockholms Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3062), http://www.su.se Arbetsplats
Stockholms universitet Jobbnummer
8945454