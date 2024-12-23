BIM Specialist
2024-12-23
The opportunity
Would you like to work on projects in the booming energy sector? We are looking for a BIM Specialist at Hitachi Energy, Grid Integration business. This role can be located in Finland, Sweden or Denmark. The preferred locations are in Vaasa (FI), Tampere (FI), Helsinki (FI), Västerås (SE), Middelfart (DK) or Copenhagen (DK).
The business line designs and delivers complete substations for distribution and transmission grids. In close co-operation with customer and other Hitachi Energy teams we deliver solutions to many segments, such as renewables, battery energy storages, data centers, industry, utilities and green hydrogen sector. We are offering an interesting position in an international project environment and various development possibilities in the areas of design and engineering, research and development.
As a BIM Specialist, you maintain design models, create documentation, and communicate effectively with global colleagues, clients, suppliers, and subcontractors. You will also sometimes need to create and maintain Building Information Models. You will be supporting and driving the Nordic Cluster Digitalization Initiative.
How you'll make an impact
BIM modeling and content management and creation which including 3D/4D/5D/6D models.
Conduct 3D design reviews and model coordination meetings, clash-detection assist in the coordination efforts of all parties involved.
Derive BIM modeling requirements and guidelines from contract requirements and for BIM use throughout the lifecycle.
Manage BIM content development for projects.
Create 3D renderings and animations when needed.
Coordinate electronic information transfer and integrity of the Common Data Environment.
Support project team by managing and creating content library files and templates, creating and enforcing standards and evaluating project models.
Aid in the preparation and revisions of project budgets/estimates.
Prepare periodic progress reports and presentations regarding the status of projects as required by Management.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless project integration and successful outcomes in international project environment.
Living core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues, and the business.
Your background
Good knowledge of BIM cloud platforms such as BIM360/Autodesk Construction Cloud.
Experience in working mid to large scale projects.
Thorough understanding of BIM processes and global BIM standards.
Minimum of a bachelor's degree within a related field in construction or design.
Minimum of one year of experience from Revit and Navisworks.
In this role you need to be self-motivated and work effectively both independently and as part of the team.
Ability to manage time and deal with multiple projects simultaneously.
Good verbal and written skills in English. Other language skills (e.g. Finnish, Swedish and Danish) are considered as an advantage.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
Ready for a new exciting challenge? Apply for the position by January 20, 2025. We will initiate interviews as candidates apply and position will be filled as soon as a suitable candidate is found.
More information
Recruiting Manager, Juha-Matti Huhtanen, juha-matti.huhtanen@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Marika Kuusisto, marika.kuusisto@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-20
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
