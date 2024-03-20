BI-Developer to Axel Johnson International!
Are you an experienced and passionate BI-developer who always strive to improve and learn new skills? Do you want to be a part of an international work environment with a high degree of responsibility and possibility to shape your work? Great! We've got something interesting to offer. Please continue reading!
About the position
Perido is now helping our client Axel Johnson International to find a BI-Developer to strengthen their team. AxInter is successfully investing in innovation and continuous improvement, they develop IT applications, mobile solutions and data warehouses in new and modern technology. The position is based in the headquarter in central Stockholm.
Your daily tasks
In your role as BI-Developer you will have a wide focus area covering mostly front-end activities and a lot of work in Power BI. You'll collaborate with people across the organization and the position might require future travelling within Europe. This is what your workdays will include:
Managing and coordinating BI projects together with companies and 3:rd party resources
Develop, maintain and plan improved functionality in the central BI offering
DAX coding and role security settings in AxInter's data model
Involvement in architectural design and data model developments
Performing data analysis and validation for AxInter's companies
Designing visualizations, dashboards and reports
Supporting company users with BI related tasks
Creating and maintaining relevant documentation
Advise on relevant new services, technology and functionality related to BI
Educating company users in BI through workshops and local business school
Your qualifications
To succeed in the role we believe that you need to be a humble team player with a sense for details and that you like to share your knowledge with your colleagues. You have high competence and interest in the listed requirements below which has made you confident in your knowledge. We think it might help you to have good experience of claiming and customer contact, as work will be close to internal clients a lot of the time. No need to say you have good communication skills and can create a good relationship with the stakeholders. With an outgoing and social personality and a willingness to travel internationally depending on business demands, we are sure that you will succeed at your new workplace!
A driven team with lots of positive energy are waiting for their new colleague - are you the one they are waiting for? Please send us your application as soon as possible!
Qualifications:
Experience and understanding of BI developments, such as Data Warehouse, Data Modelling, ETL Processes, Data Management an UX/UI Design
Business acumen and how it relates to different business systems
Data Visualization in Power BI
Project Management and documentation experience
Preferably experience with Microsoft Azure/Fabric/365, DAX and SQL
Meritorious
Experience with DevOps, Microsoft Power Platform, and operational work from sales, supply chain or finance
Contract type and hours
Full time, consulting assignment for 6 months with permanent employment at Axel Johnson International afterwards. Start immediately according to agreement.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Charlotte Crowley, you can reach her via charlotte.crowley@perido.se
. If you have questions, you are more than welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment administrators will do their best to help you. Always enter the reference number 34507 in the subject line.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1300 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
