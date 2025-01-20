BI Analyst
2025-01-20
Are you driven by the challenge of turning data into actionable business insights? Do you have a talent for using analytics to drive business growth and innovation? Join our BI and Advanced Analytics team and make a significant impact.
The position
We are looking for a BI Analyst to join our BI and Advanced Analytics team and help us leverage data to drive business growth and innovation. You will be responsible for collecting, analyzing, and reporting on business intelligence data, using various software tools and techniques. You will also collaborate with different stakeholders across the organization to understand their needs and provide them with insights and automation.
You will be part of our Global IT team, but working in cross-functional teams consisting of both business and IT.
The Roxtec IT department covers operation, development and support for all the 30 subsidiaries in the group, worldwide. The IT department is based at the Roxtec headquarters in Karlskrona, Sweden, where all systems, from ERP through to other special applications, are maintained and developed.
Key responsibilities
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to translate business needs into technical specifications.
• Provide data analysis and insights to support decision-making, problem-solving, and strategic planning.
• Identify development needs for the purpose of streamlining and improving the operations of the organization for efficiency and profitability.
• Develop and manage business intelligence solutions for the organization.
• Analyze business requirements and processes.
• Collect, clean, and analyze data from various sources to provide actionable recommendations.
• Develop dashboards, reports, and visualizations to track KPIs and measure performance.
• Ensure data accuracy, reporting integrity, and quality.
You will also:
• Help the team deliver any tasks that are needed.
• Help creating and evaluating requirements, internally but also towards external partners.
• Ensure continuous improvements within the area.
Good to have:
• Bachelor's degree in statistics, mathematics or a related field.
• Experience in business intelligence, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.
• Experience in data analysis and statistical modeling.
• Experience in Power BI and Google Cloud Platform.
• Excellent problem-solving skills and a passion for innovation.
• Experience in working in a manufacturing environment.
Trust, simplicity and flexibility are key principles for us at Roxtec and should feel natural also for you. Please read more about our seven Roxtec Core Values that were set around 30 years ago and that are still the guideline for our business. They encourage us to focus on the customer experience and remind us that we all, one by one and together, contribute to the Roxtec success. You can find the Roxtec Core Values here (https://www.roxtec.com/en/about-us/about-roxtec/roxtec-core-values/?changelanguage=en).
Application
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Josef Hansson, Manager Business Intelligence, +46 733 31 36 77, or Ebba Lund, HR Business Partner, +46 733 31 37 35. Selection and interviews are made continuously, so send your application as soon as possible, and no later than 2025-02-16. The final candidate is screened for background checks. Ersättning
