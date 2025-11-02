Battery Swap Driver (Micromobility)
2025-11-02
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige
We're looking for a reliable and motivated driver to join our micromobility operations team!
You'll play a key role in keeping the city moving, ensuring that e-scooters and e-bikes are charged, deployed, and ready for riders every day.
Your Role
• Transport & swap batteries across designated zones using a company van.
• Follow smart routes and swap procedures to maximize fleet uptime.
• Log swaps in our app and flag vehicles that need attention.
• Handle, load, and secure batteries safely and efficiently.
What You Bring
• Valid Class B driver's license
• Safety-first mindset and careful handling of equipment/batteries
• Comfort with smartphone apps and basic reporting
• Good navigation skills
• Flexibility for day, evening, or weekend shifts
• Physical readiness to lift/move batteries throughout the shift
What We Offer
• Full training, work clothes, and a company vehicle each shift
• Supportive team and positive operations culture
• Growth opportunities within operations
• Competitive pay with performance-based earning potential
Ready to join the team?
Send your application to mikael.andersson@ab-redovisning.se
with your CV or a short intro about yourself. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-02
E-post: mikael.andersson@ab-redovisning.se Arbetsgivarens referens
