BAS/BMS Commissioning Engineer
2025-08-21
Project Overview
Join a leading global technology company delivering a high-profile, mission-critical Data Centre project in Sweden. The company is responsible for implementing advanced Building Automation Systems (BAS/BMS) across three major data centre campuses.
Role Summary
We are seeking a hands on BAS/BMS Commissioning Engineer with strong troubleshooting skills and proven experience in HVAC controls, BAS software platforms, and commissioning processes. You will play a vital role in ensuring successful point-to-point checks (P2P), Site Acceptance Tests (SATs), functional testing, and Integrated System Testing (IST).
Key Responsibilities
• Commission Building Automation and Management Systems (BAS/BMS), including:
• Air Handling Units (AHUs)
• Low Temperature Hot Water (LTHW) systems
• VAV systems
• Ventilation controls
• Third-party device integrations (VFCs, HLIs)
• Perform P2P testing, SAT, functional testing, and IST (Level 3-5).
• Troubleshoot I/O points using software tools and electrical instruments (e.g., multimeter, screwdriver).
• Review and validate software and graphics delivered by internal engineering teams (Niagara platform preferred).
• Map and troubleshoot BACnet/Modbus HLIs (optional).
• Work from HVAC Description of Operation documents to validate system performance.
• Coordinate with third-party contractors for interface testing.
• Liaise with Commissioning Agents, site teams, and stakeholders.
• Produce detailed progress reports and identify project blockers.
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering or a related field
• At least 2-5 years of experience in commissioning BAS/BMS, or building automation in data centre or industrial settings
